The Wackiest Sex Scandals of My Lifetime – You Can’t Make This Stuff Up!

Back in the day, these Top 10 Sex Romps were the wackiest sex scandals, tabloid sensations & fodder for comedians!

Top 10 Sex Romps & Wackiest Sex Scandals:

10  MONICA LEWINSKY & OL’ KNEE PADS BILL!

  • 1998  Well, somebody was wearin’ ’em!

9  Congressman ANTHONY WEINER & HIS WEINER PICS! 

  • Hey Tony, with a name like that – you don’t go there!
  • 2011 He was paroled after serving time for using Twitter to transfer obscene material to a miner…oh, a minor too!  Gimme a break, he was really proud!  

8  CLARENCE THOMAS, ANITA HILL & A COKE CAN!

  • 1991  Under oath, Attorney Advisor Anita Hill complained to the world of unwanted advances & lewd comments by Supreme Court Nominee Clarence Thomas.
  • On Live TV, Senators badgered Hill about large breasted women, a Porn Star named Long Dong Silver & pubic hair on a Coke Can & to this day that image made me switch to ‘Newman’s Own Lemonade’!
  • As expected, He became a Supreme Court Judge & Anita Hill misunderstood.  Thanks to her – today, we don’t play that!

7  Senator LARRY CRAIG & THE AIRPORT TOILET STALL! 

  • This guy just doesn’t know how to wait for Planes doing Crosswords!
  • 2007  Larry Craig was arrested for lewd conduct in a men’s bathroom at the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport & accused of soliciting sex.  But don’t worry, he later entered ‘a Guilty Pee’ for a lesser charge!

6  Congressman WILBUR MILLS/FANNE FOXE/TIDAL BASIN JUMP! 

  • 1974  Pulled over by police late one night in D.C., Wilbur Mills’ Mistress Fanne Foxe, trying to protect his reputation, panicked & jumped into the Tidal Basin screaming into 10 feet of cold water with the fishes.
  • Because of no Cell Phones in those days – there were no photos of the naked Sole!

5  HEIDI FLEISS ‘HOLLYWOOD MADAM’S’ BLACK BOOK!

  • From A to Z, this Client Book was worth its (kilo) weight in gold – especially to Charlie Sheen!
  • 1994  At age 22, Heidi Fleiss ran an upscale prostitution ring based in L.A.  She said, on her slowest night she made $10,000 & was so successful she was able to reject women who wanted to work for her!

Damn, I told her I cuddle & she still said no!

4  President JIMMY CARTER & A CENTERFOLD!

  • Oops, my bad – just a Wet Dream!!
  • 1981 “I’ve looked on many women with lust.  I’ve committed adultery in my heart many times.  God knows I will do this & forgives me”!
  • Go figure – this oldest living President is married 75 years!

3  STORMY DANIELS & ‘GRAB’EM BY-THE-RUMP’ TRUMP!

  • 2006  This Porn Star was given $130,000 for sex for one time – all I can say is, I’m in the wrong business!

2  JEFFREY TOOBIN – HARVARD GRAD/LAWYER/AUTHOR/TV LEGAL ANALYST!

  • 2020  Accidently, this ‘Zoom Savant’ got caught during a work-related Video Conference Call with his zipper down playing with what Monkeys call their ‘Entertainment Center’!
  • Later he said, ‘It was deeply moronic, indefensible & unintentional’ & don’t mind the couch.  On the Porch.  In the winter!

And #1  LORENA BOBBITT & BOBLESS BOBBITT!

  • 1993  Wife Lorena, gets an 8 inch kitchen knife & cuts off the penis of her sleeping husband John.  But that’s not the take-away.       Well, I guess it is!
  • She got in her car & threw the severed organ into a field 15 minutes away in Manassas, Virginia. 

  • The penis was found by ‘Penis Dicks’ (Detectives) who rushed it to a hospital.  Needless to say, the Penis was pissed & didn’t want to be reattached – but it was successful & John Wayne Bobbitt tried it out immediately, but got a lot of advice:

Robin Williams said:  I know man – “You’re gonna feel like Adam when he said to Eve, ‘Back up – I don’t know how big it gets'”!

Rodney Dangerfield said: “I went to a Hooker.  I dropped my pants…she dropped her price”!

And, Woody Allen: “Remember, if you smoke after sex, you’re doing it too fast”!

