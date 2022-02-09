Let’s peek into Rep. Jim Jordon’s funny Kodak moments photo album, where the captions wrote themselves!
The first of Jordan’s funny Kodak moments I call “THE THREE AMIGOS TAG TEAM”!
(Jim Jordon, Devin Nunes, Matt Gaetz)
‘Okay, Nunes you lie for Trump on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays!
Gaetz, you get Tuesdays & Thursdays!
I’ll take Saturday & Sunday! Golden Time, my boys – this takes a Pro’!
‘Hang in there Jim – just 2 more lies & you get that Car Salesman “Liar of the Month” bonus & your name on this gen-u-ine brass plaque’!
‘I bow to you “The New King Liar”!
‘One more lie & I’m gonna hurl’!
(Gov. Ron DeSantis, Jim Jordon)
‘Listen Ron – I’m looking for a hi-end 2 bedroom condo, you know away from the old folks – near Mar-a-Lago’!
‘All I got left is a lean-to, plastic flamingo on the lawn overlooking an alligator swamp – take it or leave Florida – you call that lying’?
