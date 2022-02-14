[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Neanderthals Protest Comparisons to Trump Supporters

,

“Unfair and untrue” say neanderthals, claiming false equivalence between them and the MAGA crowd.

neanderthalsActivists representing neanderthals gathered today at the nation’s capital to protest “unfair and untrue” negative stereotyping of themselves by the press and the general public. Gronk Gronkson, chief spokesman for the group, explained:

“For years we’ve had to endure all kinds of insulting and offensive propaganda, and we’re sick and tired of all the lies. Neanderthals made tools, used fire and lived in shelters. We were the first of the early humans to make clothing and ornamental jewelry, and the first to bury our dead. We even marked our graves with flowers and other offerings. So to suggest that we’re nothing more than a bunch of dim-witted brutes is not only inflammatory and insulting, it’s also completely wrong.

neanderthals“Recent comparisons between us and Donald Trump supporters are absolutely the last straw! We’re nothing at all like those Promagamorons. After all, if ensuring our survival had been a simple matter of mask-wearing, social distancing and getting vaccinated we never would have gone extinct. I mean, we’re Neanderthals, not idiots!”

Meanwhile, several dozen anti-mask demonstrators were injured with second and third-degree burns at a nearby mask-burning rally. “It just goes to show how dangerous these masks really are,” observed event organizer Stu Pittman, “Of course next time we’ll make sure everybody removes their mask before setting it on fire.”

 

Latest posts by Ralph Lombard (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share