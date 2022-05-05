Republican politics mean BS-ness as usual.
Voter suppression is an invalid ID-ology.
If at first you don’t impede, lie lie again.
GOP election strategy: Finking outside the ballot box.
Republicans, I get the censure unfit.
The pathway to free speech never lies in deception.
Unsound politicians make way too much noise.
Republican political evolution ensures survival of the unfitest.
Trump’s agenda: America first… and then the world.
You cancel the truth so you can sell lies.
Some poor fools don’t even have enough sense to make change for a nickel!
Putting people first makes democracy last.
Optimists hope to change the world.
Environmental politics are polluted with watered-down laws.
Recycling bin helping.
Don’t smother nature!
Swallow your anger or it will devour you.
Encourage without fear.
There’s smiles to go before we weep.
Forgive generously.
