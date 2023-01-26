Eggs or Gas

Eggs & I – Fun Facts & Fictional Retorts on a Timer!
This Public Service article has only one aim:
After you’ve finished, you’ll be 100% turned off by eggs – therefore less expensive for those smart enough not to read this drivel!
FACT: The eggs at the grocery store have not been fertilized! In fact, laying hens at most commercial farms have never even seen a Rooster!
Aha! I guess that’s why my husband used to say, ‘Start without me’! haha
FACT: Given the right nutrients, hens will lay eggs with or without having been in the presence of a Rooster!
Is that why my dates go to the Men’s Room when the Check comes?
FACT: Eggs are scarce now because of Bird Flu!
No, I heard it was Eunice – she demands an Epidural!
FACT: They say ‘Don’t Microwave your egg in the shell’!
But I love my Yellow Kitchen!
FACT: There is such a thing as a 1,000 year-old Egg!
I know because that’s what my Gynecologist called my last visit!
And…FACT: The perfect Soft Boiled Egg is boiled for…drum roll: 4 Minutes!
You see, G-d gave us exactly 4 minutes to decide whether we want to eat something that came out of a Chicken’s Butt!
