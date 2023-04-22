How Much is a Lie Worth in the Dating Game?

,

dating lies

$787.5 million for lies? What about Dating Lies? According to my study, they have different values: One-offs & Whoppers!

dating lies

It’s time for Online Daters to stop the dating lies and tell the truth, like Fox News!

Today I’ll cover just ‘Men’ because I hear men lie more than women! haha

But if I hear any new statistics in the coming weeks – I’ll be right on it!

I think it’s safe to say most veteran Online daters forgive the usual lies like fudging on Age, Weight, Height, Rap Sheet, Vegan!  haha

But let’s go deeper into the Lies the guys provide in their Dating Profiles.  For my amusement I’ve rated them in importance of the lie – #1 being the worst.  You can put the money value on them when you’re done!

All I know is – Melania’s taking notes!

I say, lies are omissions – so gals, ‘Swipe em’ if they leave out particulars like:

10.  HE’S STILL MARRIED!

9.  CALLS HIS EX BY HER FIRST NAME, ‘PLANTIFF’!

8.  DOESN’T NEED IT, BUT VIAGRA HELPS HIM SLEEP – WELL, ONLY ON HIS BACK!

7.  ‘SEPARATED’ BUT SLEEPS IN THE SAME BED FOR FINANCIAL REASONS!

6.  ‘WAS WIDOWED RECENTLY & SHE WOULD’VE WANTED ME TO GO BAR-HOPPING’!

5.  HAS ‘SEXUAL IDENTITY CONFUSION’ BUT ONLY WHEN HE SHAVES HIS THIGHS!

4.  WON’T SAY WHO HE VOTED FOR BUT SENT MONEY TO LINDSEY GRAHAM!

3.  GOT ALL HIS COVID SHOTS & ONE FOR ‘THAT ITCH’!

2.  SAYS HE READ MY NEW BOOK (on Amazon) “CAN YOU PEE OUTDOORS?” On-Line Dating Straight Lines…

NOBODY’S read my book!  haha

pee outdoors

 And the #1 LIE GUYS HAVE TOLD ON DATING SITES…

HE HAS A SENSE OF HUMOR!

comedian

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share