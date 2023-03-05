Trump at CPAC: ‘I Will Keep Men Out of Women’s Shorts (I Mean SPORTS) – Top 10 Promises!

,

Trump at CPAC

And 9 other pie-in-the-sky promises from Donald Trump at CPAC!

Donald Trump at CPAC gave the closing speech, saying ‘this is my final battle’ & ‘I will prevent WWIII if Putin will just move to Florida!’

Top 10 Trump promises if he becomes president again

10. ‘I will keep men out of women’s shorts (I mean SPORTS’)

9. ‘I will hold China responsible for unleashing COVID’ & for the bad ‘egg foo young’ I had last night! Urp!

Trump at CPAC

8. We’ll continue to look for Hilary’s emails in Hunter Biden’s laptop!

7. No president will be shut out of social media ever again or in our bedroom, Melania!

6. We’ll only have ‘paper ballots,’ every political party will have their own ‘drop box’ & Mike Pence will give out 8×10 glossies of me!

5. ‘I want to re-name schools’ – starting with Donald Trump Junior High & cafeterias featuring ‘The McTrump Filet of Tastes like Chicken’!

4. My border wall will show movies only on the Mexican side! Free popcorn! Drinks $100, no Pesos!

popcorn

3. We will keep using gas stoves & gas guzzling cars & apologize to Elon Musk with a fruit basket!

2. When I win, April Fool’s Day will be a day off & ‘We’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue & we’re going to the Capitol’… and find restrooms!

And #1…

Now I’m experienced & know the people in Washington – my maid who washes my underwear, my plumber who cried & said WTF & the secret service wimp who wouldn’t give me the wheel on January 6th!

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share