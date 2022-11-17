Quirky Quotables to Trump’s Announcement for 2024!

,

Quirky Quotables

Donald Trump steals headlines again & throws his hair in the ring for President! Quirky Quotables are bound to happen!

Some of the Quirky Quotables during Trump’s 2024 announcement:

MELANIA TRUMP

‘Wait a F**kin’ minute’!

IVANKA

‘Daddy Who’?

STEVE BANNON

haha ‘See you soon, Buddy!

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

‘I got this’!

HILLARY CLINTON

‘If he goes back in – go back in’!

LIZ CHENEY

‘WTF – Groundhog Day‘!

ROGER STONE

‘Anything I can do to help’?

BARRON SMITH

‘Who cares – I changed my name years ago’!

MIKE PENCE

‘Nope – not in a million years!  I’m done’!

CLARENCE THOMAS

‘I’ll drink (a Coke) to that’!

GINNI THOMAS

‘Oh, Happy Day’!

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI

‘Calgon, take me away’!

KANYE WEST

‘Come all Ye faithful’!

ELON MUSK

‘Come to me, Baby!  Ready for Twitter’?

HERCHEL WALKER

‘Way to go, Bossman!  All my kids will vote’!

STORMY DANIELS

‘You’re so hot when you make crazy decisions – Freebie’?

RUDY GUILIANI

‘Nah, I’m going with DeSantis’!

JARED KUSHNER

‘In my published book, the President is Jewish’!

MICHAEL LINDELL (My Pillow Guy)

‘Got you down for 2 more White House Pillows & a Duvet, right’?

And…MARILYN SANDS

‘After 500 articles, I…I…I’ve run out of words – you know, synonyms for Idiot’!

Quirky Quotables

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share