Was Star Witness Mike Pence’ Grand Jury testimony an Interrogation or a long awaited Confessional? Listen in!

The Justice Department’s Special Council Jack Smith (the one Donald Trump said had a fake name, haha) is overseeing, but not questioning former VP Mike Pence in a 7 hour Q&A Grand Jury testimony marathon where he must testify on conversations he had with Trump.

There is a roster of prosecutors working with Smith – one of them is – let’s call him Bob.

Instead of being direct & asking ‘What did Trump say to you’ & ‘What did you say to him’ – Bob sashayed around, but got what he wanted all along.

MIKE PENCE

Oh, Jan 6? We had Cheeseburgers. I had one, Trump had three – he’s on a diet.

BOB

You don’t seem too happy about that.

PENCE

I really just wanted my usual – Tuna, 1 Leaf of lettuce on Milque-toast!

BOB

Yeah, I heard somewhere you don’t like condiments.

PENCE

You don’t have to use ’em if you use the Rhythm Method.

BOB

I mean ketchup, mustard, mayo…

PENCE

Oh, I’m a little jittery today because I might tell the truth…look, I’m shaking!

BOB

Okay then – let’s play a little free association game. When I say a word, you say the first thing you’re thinking.

Fly

PENCE

Does it have a Clearance?

BOB

Stormy

PENCE

Bazoombas!

BOB

January 6

PENCE

Hide!

BOB

Wimp

PENCE

Pussy!

You made me say that! I knew it was a mistake to come here!

BOB

Did anyone in the White House ever take your measurements – you know, Chest, Waist – Neck!

PENCE

No, they didn’t. Well, there was this one Christmas party – they could have – Santa pulled me around like I was a Burro!

PENCE (moment of panic)

I can’t take it anymore!

Trump caught me wearing my wife’s underwear because mine was in the wash!

BOB

Check!

Couldn’t you have worn your own pair a 2nd day?

PENCE

I like lace!

BOB

Get up please! There’s cameras.

So Trump again had your cajones in a sling?

PENCE

Mother wouldn’t like that question!

BOB

It wasn’t easy to look the other way when you were the VP, was it?

PENCE (sniffing)

Don’t look at me – it’s an allergy!

BOB

Hey Charlie – another ‘Weeper’!

CHARLIE (sound man)

I’m bored – wake me when Jared Kushner walks in for his testimony, okay?

BOB

Mike, ever talk with Jared?

PENCE

Only to give my lunch order.

BOB

Mike, you’re a hero! What kind of a thrill did you get when the world was watching you certify the election in the Senate on January 6th?

PENCE

Well, I hate to compare it to an orgasm – because no one should be thinking of my shmekel but…

BOB

Smeckel?

PENCE

Oh lord, 7 hours to go & I’m already going to hell!