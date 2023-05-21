Rudy Giuliani Makes Amends & Joins AA – Wrong Room!

,

Listen in as Rudy Giuliani makes amends, trips on the 12th Step & explains his fall from Grace!  BTW she wasn’t hurt!

Listen in as Rudy Giuliani makes amends at an AA meeting.

RUDY GIULIANI

I’m Rudy & I’m a Sex Addict.

MEMBER BOB

Rudy. Rudy. Rudy.

RUDY

I thought you folks don’t judge.

BOB

We don’t.  But did you partake of our sumptuous Buffet, our lucky Blackjack table & our Oak Paneled ‘Wine & Roses’ Bar?

RUDY

You’ve got everything covered, don’t you?

BOB

No, we just want to make it easier to switch to a more respectable addiction.

RUDY

I’ll take a coffee.

BOB

One breast or two?

RUDY

What kind of cream is this?

BOB

We’re very frank here & don’t beat around the bush – that won’t be a problem, will it?

RUDY

Well, we’ll see – I come from a nice Italian family.  And me – I just can’t get out of my own way.  Where’s all the Broads?

BOB

I thought you wanted to be cured!

RUDY

Well, not today!

BOB

Haha. We have alternatives to sex here.

RUDY

Don’t tell me – Pickleball!

BOB

No, Phone Sex!  But the phone isn’t connected to anything – it’s fake!  Nobody gets hurt.

RUDY

What if I want to tell my story to one of your female members here one on one?

BOB

Nope – these folks want to avoid what you’re selling!  Your kind of lines got them in this fix!

RUDY

But, where can I find women who will take care of my needs?

BOB

I’m afraid they’ve all read your rap sheet & you’ve blown your cover.

RUDY (opens hand)

Damn!  I thought I had a few good years left & see…Viagra!

BOB

Hey Rudy, who just came in the back door & is waving at you?  Blond hair, 6 feet with 4 inch lifts, fly open, carrying a golf club.

RUDY

Tell him it’s a PTA Meeting – he’ll run like hell!

Trump runs

