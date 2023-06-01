Paper Doll Outfits for George Santos’ Wardrobe

The Great Pretender George Santos has many fashionable disguises. Help him decide what to wear with these paper doll outfits!

George Santos must have a tough time deciding what to wear with all his character options. Use any of these paper doll outfits to choose for him:

1. COLLEGIATE PREPPIE: The Cozy Confident Look, to make you appear studious & fit in anywhere – whether you claim to have been Einstein’s Roommate or Lindbergh’s Co-Pilot!

2. THE SPORTY LOOK: For all your Basketball Ownership Team Events or your ‘Get’ as Elon Musk’ Personal Assistant’s Assistant or let’s be real – a Squirrely Sidewalk Solicitor in front of Piggley Wiggley!

3. THE ELEGANT LOOK: To accept all your Oscar Director Awards or your heady days of being ‘Maitre D’ & Bouncer at New York’s Copacabana!

4. CONGRESS’ YEARLY PROMO SHOOT: Bottom Line – ‘Does this Flag make me look fat’?

5. MEDIA FRENZY ATTIRE – The Un-Woke Look: Straight from ‘a Quickie’ with Mother Teresa, Tea with Marie Antoinette or let’s face it – just racing to get from your office to the John Look!

6. THE SWEET-TALKER LOOK: Asking Marjorie Taylor Greene to borrow her fake fur coat for just 1 night!

7. RING-AROUND-THE-COLLAR VESTMENT: Posing as a former Priest trying to adjust to new life in Congress or ‘Turtlenecks’ are back – even Mitch McConnell has one!

8. AND, THE REAL ‘GEORGIE GIRL’: Quite the Strudel! Washington, D.C. hasn’t had this much estrogen in it since Marilyn Monroe left her panties on Lincoln’s Bed!