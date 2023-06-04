Words=Money: Millions Accrue as Trump Flaps His Mouth to E Jean Carroll

,

E Jean Carroll

After playing with Monopoly money all his life, Trump must now put his own money where his mouth is, including every mention of ‘E Jean Carroll’…

E Jean Carroll

That’s right, every time Donald Trump even thinks of E Jean Carroll, he’ll be that much poorer!

“The one way to stop him is to make him pay for lying,” said E. Jean.

His character flaw of narcissism reveals a man who cannot accept defeat – as a Presidential Candidate or as a Neanderthal towards women that goes back – ‘a Million years’ to be exact!

Neanderthal 

Not happy that he lost the $5 Million to E. Jean in her May 9th Rape & Defamation Civil case, Trump continues to assault her with more words.

Quick to respond, Ms. Carroll now brought a new case against him for just that & his financial losses are running wild like a train without an engineer!

E Jean Carroll

On the day after the $5 Million dollar verdict, Trump called E Jean Carroll:

TRUMP: “A Wack Job”!

There you go – $10 Million. Cha – Ching!

To add to his misogyny, he can blame me for what comes from my wicked imagination!  Listen in as Trump finally runs out of names and money!

TRUMP: ‘Bad Lay’!

$15 Million. Cha – Ching!

TRUMP: ‘Bag-a-Bones’!

$20 Million. Cha – Ching!

TRUMP: ‘She’s a 2″!

$25 Million. Cha – Ching!

TRUMP: ‘Gay’!

$30 Million. Cha – Ching!

TRUMP: ‘Democrat’!

$40 Million. Cha – Ching!

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share