Warning, Black Humor: proving Donald Trump will indeed have a Presidential Library… shelf!

When she was living, Ivana Trump told her lawyer that Donald Trump kept Hitler speeches beside his bed. But recently he said he never read Mein Kampf – I think he just forgot he had that one, as well as some other banned books.

(No wonder she’s under the 18th Hole – I’m just sayin’.)

Here’s Top 10 banned books Trump says he does have beside his bed. Some titles are Movies, TV Shows, Songs, Books or Expressions.

1. ‘MEIN 600 POUND LIFE’ (okay, 700 but with shoes)

2. ‘MEIN 3 SONS’ (okay, 2 1/2)

3. ‘MEIN YIDDISHA SON-IN-LAW‘

4. ‘MEIN COUSIN Vin…MARY’

5. ‘MEIN BEAUTIFUL LAUNDERETTE’ (can’t get out Ketchup stains)

6. ‘MEIN LITTLE PONY’ (came in 10th at Hialeah)

7. ‘MEIN WAY’

8. ‘MEIN 100 LAWYERS’ (haven’t gotten me off yet)

9. ‘MEIN KEVIN’ (McCarthy) who could turn me in any day)

And # 10. ‘MEIN Favorite: INSURRECTIONS…FOR DUMMIES’!