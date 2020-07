TOP 10 Commandments: Trump is no Moses but please G-d – there’s got to be an Exodus!

While skimming my Bible & satirically pondering our unrelenting Plague & the probability of Blood, Boils, Frogs & Locusts, a page fell out: TRUMP’S TOP 10 COMMANDMENTS

10. THOU SHALT KISS AS MANY FROGS AS YOU CAN BECAUSE THEY WILL LET YOU DO IT!

9. THOU SHALT GO UP TO THE MOUNT WITH MAN, WOMAN, TV, CAMERA & SEE WHAT DEVELOPS!

8. THOU SHALT TAKE 2 TABLETS OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & CALL DR. FAUCI IN THE MORNING!

7. THOU SHALT COMMISSION A GRAVEN IMAGE OF ME… BUT HOLD THE EXTRA CLAY ON MY BUTT!

6. THOU SHALT CALL IN JARED TO SPRAY ‘RAID’ IF LOCUSTS COME AFTER SOLVING PEACE IN ISRAEL, GETTING A PERSONALITY & ZIPPING IVANKA UP!

5. THOU SHALT NOT COVET PUTIN’S CRIB!

4. THOU SHALT NOT COMMIT ADULTERY WHILE IN OFFICE! (I did good, didn’t I?)

3. THOU SHALT PACK MIKE PENCE’S EXODUS BAG NOVEMBER 4th…now, KING ME!

2. THOU SHALT FAKE A STOMACH ACHE & NOT MOVE OUT JANUARY 20th!

** DON’T FORGET, G-D…I GET EXTRA POINTS FOR COUNTING BACK FROM 10! (Doctors were amazed)

AND…#1 THOU SHALT GET THE 1st SHOT OF VACCINE… DAMN, WHAT IS, ‘WON’T TOUCH YOU WITH A 10 FOOT POLE’ IN SLOVANIAN?