Why I, Donald Trump, Tanked at the 2020 Presidential Debates: Top 10

,

Presidential Debates

Finally a mea culpa from our humble president on why he tanked at the 2020 Presidential Debates – but only 10.

Besides being gaseous from 6 Cheese Whoppers & 6 Diet Cokes, Trump went on at the Presidential Debates anyway. Little did we know that on that very night he found out he was Lactose Intolerant! 

That said, here’s Donald Trump’s Top 10 for television’s most embarrassing Show of Shows! 

10.  I WAS HYPNOTIZED BY JOE BIDEN’S TIE!

hypnotized

  9.  I WAS PISSED – I PAID SEAN HANNITY TO MODERATE & FRICKEN CHRIS WALLACE SHOWED UP!

Presidential Debates

  8.  I JUST FIGURED OUT WHY I’M UNDER AUDIT – I STAPLED INSTEAD OF CLIPPED!

7.  MELANIA REFUSED PRE-DEBATE SEX & HAD TO TAKE MATTERS INTO MY OWN HANDS!

Sorry about that!

  6.  I WAS WORRIED I WOULD BLURT OUT MY DEUTSCHE BANK PASSWORD!

5.  I WAS THIS CLOSE IN PROVING BIDEN WASN’T BORN IN SCRANTON!

4.  I HAD BEDHEAD WHEN I WOKE UP & COULDN’T REACH STORMY DANIELS TO FIX IT!

hairy

  3.  I MIXED HYDROXYCHLORIQUINE WITH MY METAMUCIL & FELT LIKE CRAP!

2.  COACHES RUDY GIULIANI & CHRIS CHRISTIE SAID, “JUST BE YOURSELF”!

And, the #1 Reason I had a bad Debate Night…

I HAD ‘THE PROUD BOYS’ OVER FOR TEA THE NIGHT BEFORE & THEY EXPECTED BEER & SHOOTERS!

Presidential Debates drinking game

Marilyn Sands
Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share