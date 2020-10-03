This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Big Orange Tax Evader

,

A big orange tax evader is taking US for a ride!

Under Trump, IRS stands for I Resist Scrutiny.

tax evader
Big orange tax evader rides again!

Your tax returns to haunt you.

Of course it’s fake news. You are, after all, the world’s biggest FAKE!

Trump debates to debase.

You can run your mouth, but you can’t hide the truth.

The tea party believes incompetence.

Trump supporters “fan” his flames.

What Fox news viewers will believe is unreal!

Every day, and in every way, we’re getting bitter and bitter.

This improper tea condemned.

Never take backwards from the past.

Democracy is a free for all.

A safe coronavirus solution should be vaccine and not herd.

There’s too much vanity in sanity.

Why let sleeping dogs lie? I say wake them up and make them tell the truth!

Skeptics laugh all the way to debunk.

More lessons lessen morons.

Diplomacy a different point of view.

I here you there.

