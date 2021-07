Sure Giuliani was disbarred and can’t practice law, but here are 10 more things now forbidden for Trump’s top loyalist!

TEN MORE THINGS HE’S FORBIDDEN TO DO SINCE GIULIANI WAS DISBARRED:

1. FILL IN FOR ‘JUDGE JUDY’ ON HER DAYS OFF!

2. KEEP WORKING AS L’OREAL HAIR DYE MODEL! (‘Because of you, we no longer carry ‘Ass Brown’!)

Ash, Ash – where’s my Spell Check Gal when I need her!

3. ATTEMPT TO REMOVE HIS FATHER’S LASAGNA RECIPE FROM ‘SING SING’ WALLS!

4. TRY TO CANCEL HIS NON-REFUNDABLE SPACESHIP TICKET WITH JEFF BEZOS – You’re going up, up & away!

5. DISCLOSE DONALD TRUMP’S BEDTIME HAIR, GIRDLE & SHOE LIFT RITUAL!

6. EXPLAIN TO HIS MAID HOW HE CLEANED UP NEW YORK’S TIME SQUARE WITH 1 SPONGE!

Don’t worry – I’m not even close to the bottom of the barrel! ha ha

7. ARGUE WITH GENERAL CUSTER’S DECENDANTS ABOUT STEALING THEIR BATTLE CRY: “TRIAL BY COMBAT”!

8. CHAT-UP QUEEN ELIZABETH FOR DEMOTING HIS KNIGHTHOOD TO A PAWN!

9. LECTURE BOY SCOUTS ON HOW TO EARN:

The ‘I KNOW A GUY’ Badge…

The ‘REMOVE FINGER PRINTS’ Badge…

And, the ‘SWIM WITH FISHES’ Badge!

And, the #1 THING RUDY GIULIANI’S FORBIDDEN TO DO…

COMPLAIN ABOUT HIS FBI APARTMENT RAID WHEN THEY FOUND A VERY SURPRISED ‘MR. PILLOW GUY’ CLUTCHING HIS DUVET!

Sorry, no Pic!