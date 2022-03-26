Make God Laugh: God’s satirical reaction to the end of America’s Daylight Saving Time

The U.S. Senate just passed the ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ Bill & it now goes to the House of Representatives.

Yes, a Bill to rid us of our bi-annual clock-switching disruption that may finally be a thing of the past.

But God had a thing or two to say about that…

GOD:

Haha ‘Sunrise – Sunset’… that’s my baby! I didn’t copyright it, but it was always assumed!

I’m no Rocket Scientist, but just like Cher & Marilyn Sands – we all thought the Moon was the Sun at night!

I don’t like to brag but I did the whole thing in 6 days – business days! By the time Sen. Manchin gets in there & mucks it up… 3 years!

Personally, I never liked the whole idea of turning the clock back or ahead; manipulation of time boggles my mind – I’m a people person!

Unfortunately, after the first 2 designs – I could’ve phoned it in!

This much I know: The earth rotates completely every 24 hours & at the same time it circles the sun. Fancy, huh?

Of course, I had to call ‘Customer Care’ to make any adjustments before I would let a Scribe (okay, Bernie) put it in the Bible.

But to tell the truth, ‘Let there be light’ was On Hold while I could get someone in ‘English’!

Okay, I screwed up with Norway, but covered myself by calling it ‘The Land of the Midnight Sun’. Good Save, right?

I made up for it at the Arctic Pole – the Midnight Sun can be seen for 6 months at a time! You’re welcome!

Who do you think came up with ‘Breakfast Anytime’ like IHOP – Kids Eat Free! Sounds good on papyrus, right? Well, until we ran out of syrup!

Did I say ‘we’ – I meant ‘they’!

No, I’m not perfect – Sunsets in Rhode Island are at 4:15 PM! (in Dec.)

Can you blame me – it was so small… it was an afterthought. On the other hand… Texas gets magnificent sunsets – so beautiful you can shoot at it!

I already gave you the link.

So I laugh at anyone who fools around with my Creation & calls it progress! Don’t forget it was listed as ‘As Is’ & ‘You Break It – You Bought It’!

The hardest part of Creation? Not having Sunglasses!

I’m not a betting man, but I’ll wager my first born son that the Sun will come up tomorrow!

Adam’s not worried – so far, so good! Besides, it’s out of my hands – the Moon & the Stars are in Eve’s name!