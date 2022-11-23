Recused from other Thanksgiving dinner invitations, listen in as Clarence & Ginni Thomas chat intimately at their table.

CLARENCE THOMAS

Ginni – dark leg or white breast?

GINNI THOMAS

You know honey – leg, leg!

CLARENCE

Well, I thought maybe you might want a little white action for a change.

GINNI

I gave that up years ago.

CLARENCE

You did, you did – my love.

Why are we eating alone this year?

GINNI

Let’s just say, next time we’re served giblet gravy – don’t ask if it’s Soup!

How many calories in these mashed potatoes?

CLARENCE

Don’t you worry your little head – I like you just the way you are…pleasingly Republican!

GINNI

haha BTW, did my Trump donation ever go thru to the Party?

CLARENCE

I walked it over myself!

GINNI

Can you do that?

CLARENCE

Stick with me baby – I can do anything wearing this black robe.

GINNI

But your Dick is sticking out.

CLARENCE

Damn it – I guess I put it on backwards!

GINNI

What do you think that nosy Marilyn Sands is gonna come up with next?

CLARENCE

Is she here?

GINNI

I gave her a treat & she’s happy in the corner – who knew ‘Kibbles & Bits’ is good to have on hand!

CLARENCE

Yeah, her ‘Coke Can’ pubic hair jokes are getting tired & frankly, I switched over to Sprite years ago.

GINNI

Baby, I forgive you for your early indiscretions – but please sew up your damn robe or you’re not going to get any Pie!

CLARENCE

Ooooh, what kind?

GINNI

‘Recuse Red’ Cherry Pie!