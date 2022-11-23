Recused from other Thanksgiving dinner invitations, listen in as Clarence & Ginni Thomas chat intimately at their table.
Listen in as Clarence & Ginni Thomas chat at their table…
CLARENCE THOMAS
Ginni – dark leg or white breast?
GINNI THOMAS
You know honey – leg, leg!
CLARENCE
Well, I thought maybe you might want a little white action for a change.
GINNI
I gave that up years ago.
CLARENCE
You did, you did – my love.
Why are we eating alone this year?
GINNI
Let’s just say, next time we’re served giblet gravy – don’t ask if it’s Soup!
How many calories in these mashed potatoes?
CLARENCE
Don’t you worry your little head – I like you just the way you are…pleasingly Republican!
GINNI
haha BTW, did my Trump donation ever go thru to the Party?
CLARENCE
I walked it over myself!
GINNI
Can you do that?
CLARENCE
Stick with me baby – I can do anything wearing this black robe.
GINNI
But your Dick is sticking out.
CLARENCE
Damn it – I guess I put it on backwards!
GINNI
What do you think that nosy Marilyn Sands is gonna come up with next?
CLARENCE
Is she here?
GINNI
I gave her a treat & she’s happy in the corner – who knew ‘Kibbles & Bits’ is good to have on hand!
CLARENCE
Yeah, her ‘Coke Can’ pubic hair jokes are getting tired & frankly, I switched over to Sprite years ago.
GINNI
Baby, I forgive you for your early indiscretions – but please sew up your damn robe or you’re not going to get any Pie!
CLARENCE
Ooooh, what kind?
GINNI
‘Recuse Red’ Cherry Pie!
