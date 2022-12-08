How Trump Will End It All: Top 10 Ideas to Escape Prison Time!

,

escape prison time

Things are closing in on this ex-president & there’s only one way to escape prison time!

escape prison time

Like all filled with narcissistic shame, Donald Trump spent countless days & nights thinking up ways to end it all and escape prison time, instead of getting convicted for… oh, G-d, let me count the ways!

Trump’s Top 10 Ideas to Escape Prison Time

10. He’ll stand in the middle of 5th avenue during rush hour & hail a speeding off-duty taxi!

POOF!

9.  He’ll superglue his hands to his throat!

8.  He’ll tell Melania to go pick some poison mushrooms!

7.  When he finally has a vasectomy – the doctor slips on a grease spot!

6.  He’ll stay in his tanning bed way too long & ‘orangutans orange’ becomes ‘campfire black’!

escape prison time

5.  He’ll play 10 rounds of golf in one scorching day – 1 diet coke!

4.  He’ll win ‘the Guiness Book of Records’ for most burgers eaten at 2 am & call for his mommy!

burgers

3.  He’ll go to Vegas, put his last million on ‘red’ & get carried out on a stretcher – brain dead!

2.  He’ll borrow Don Jr’s rifle, but accidently shoots him in his ‘arrogance’ – finally losing his voice & balls!

And #1 – He’ll get ‘the ultimate liposuction procedure’ at the spa & Disappears!

escape prison time

POOF!

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share