Donald O’Trump: Just a Lucky Guy!

In Biden’s Garage, next to the Motor Oil is Trump’s Wet Dream, the Lucky Guy!

Donald Trump is just a lucky guy, and his life right now is like he stepped into a field of 4-Leaf Clovers – well, he stepped into something! haha

I just know Trump was gleefully giddy when he heard that classified documents were found in President Joe Biden’s old vice-president’s office & home garage & now is the scene of a crime!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

For G-d’s sake, he slept with a Porn Star & his wife forgave him!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

At age 13 at the New York Military Academy – they made him a General!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

He was given a million dollars from his father – but later found more in his dad’s sock drawer!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

His Taj Mahal Casino went bust & he still came out with a roll of nickels!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

He convinced Stormy Daniels to invest that $130,000 he gave her into his next Campaign!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

He says he always wins at golf & brags he fills his score card out in Pen!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

The portion of ‘The Wall’ he built turned out to be profitable – Racquetball! And – he has the Towel Concession!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

He got a Valentine from Kim Jong-Un & as we speak, the ring is being engraved!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

McDonald’s even named a burger after him – ‘BIGBUNS’!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

He pee-pee’d on a Russian bed & they gave him a Military Parade!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

He dodged a bullet with 2 Impeachments, the Mueller Report, Melania’s cooking & Bone Spurs!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

And…he beat death with his Covid experience! His personal doctor said, ‘Perfect body, mind & virile too like a 20 year old!

Sorry, no pic allowed! haha

NOBODY HAS THAT MUCH LUCK!