In Biden’s Garage, next to the Motor Oil is Trump’s Wet Dream, the Lucky Guy!
Donald Trump is just a lucky guy, and his life right now is like he stepped into a field of 4-Leaf Clovers – well, he stepped into something! haha
I just know Trump was gleefully giddy when he heard that classified documents were found in President Joe Biden’s old vice-president’s office & home garage & now is the scene of a crime!
NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!
For G-d’s sake, he slept with a Porn Star & his wife forgave him!
NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!
At age 13 at the New York Military Academy – they made him a General!
NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!
He was given a million dollars from his father – but later found more in his dad’s sock drawer!
NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!
His Taj Mahal Casino went bust & he still came out with a roll of nickels!
NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!
He convinced Stormy Daniels to invest that $130,000 he gave her into his next Campaign!
NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!
He says he always wins at golf & brags he fills his score card out in Pen!
NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!
The portion of ‘The Wall’ he built turned out to be profitable – Racquetball! And – he has the Towel Concession!
NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!
He got a Valentine from Kim Jong-Un & as we speak, the ring is being engraved!
NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!
McDonald’s even named a burger after him – ‘BIGBUNS’!
NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!
He pee-pee’d on a Russian bed & they gave him a Military Parade!
NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!
He dodged a bullet with 2 Impeachments, the Mueller Report, Melania’s cooking & Bone Spurs!
NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!
And…he beat death with his Covid experience! His personal doctor said, ‘Perfect body, mind & virile too like a 20 year old!
Sorry, no pic allowed! haha
NOBODY HAS THAT MUCH LUCK!
- Donald O’Trump: Just a Lucky Guy! - January 13, 2023
- How Kevin McCarthy Can Save Face: Top 10 Tips - January 10, 2023
- Where Your New Year’s Resolutions Go to Die! Top 10 - January 2, 2023