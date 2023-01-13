Donald O’Trump: Just a Lucky Guy!

,

lucky guy

In Biden’s Garage, next to the Motor Oil is Trump’s Wet Dream, the Lucky Guy!

lucky guy

Donald Trump is just a lucky guy, and his life right now is like he stepped into a field of 4-Leaf Clovers – well, he stepped into something! haha

I just know Trump was gleefully giddy when he heard that classified documents were found in President Joe Biden’s old vice-president’s office & home garage & now is the scene of a crime!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

For G-d’s sake, he slept with a Porn Star & his wife forgave him!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

At age 13 at the New York Military Academy – they made him a General!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

He was given a million dollars from his father – but later found more in his dad’s sock drawer!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

His Taj Mahal Casino went bust & he still came out with a roll of nickels!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

He convinced Stormy Daniels to invest that $130,000 he gave her into his next Campaign!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

He says he always wins at golf & brags he fills his score card out in Pen!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

The portion of ‘The Wall’ he built turned out to be profitable – Racquetball!  And – he has the Towel Concession!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

He got a Valentine from Kim Jong-Un & as we speak, the ring is being engraved!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

McDonald’s even named a burger after him – ‘BIGBUNS’!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

He pee-pee’d on a Russian bed & they gave him a Military Parade!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

military

He dodged a bullet with 2 Impeachments, the Mueller Report, Melania’s cooking & Bone Spurs!

NOBODY HAS THIS MUCH LUCK!

And…he beat death with his Covid experience! His personal doctor said, ‘Perfect body, mind & virile too like a 20 year old!

Sorry, no  pic allowed! haha

NOBODY HAS THAT MUCH LUCK!

lucky guy

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share