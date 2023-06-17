Trump Flies Solo without Walt Nauta, Partner in Crime!

,

Walt Nauta serves Trump his own soda brand.

Post-arraignment, Trump looks for Walt Nauta, his valet accomplice, but finds another lackey without a clearance!

not Walt Nauta

Back at Mar-a-Lago, Trump looks for an alternate clueless co-conspirator, as butler Walt Nauta is no longer available…

TRUMP

Who are you?

WINDOW WASHER

Jose.

TRUMP

Why are you bringing me my Coke?

JOSE

I hear Walt can’t talk to you before the trial.  The Order was given during your Arraignment.

TRUMP (wistful)

He puts 2 ice cubes in, chills my glass & picks out a doily.

JOSE

Well, I just poured it from a six pack in the hall!

TRUMP (longingly)

We were going to go bowling.

JOSE

You can still go – you just can’t hi-five when you get a Strike.

TRUMP

And, he pats me on the butt!

JOSE

This is beyond my job description!

TRUMP

Where is Walt?

JOSE

He’s in your closet.

TRUMP

Whew – I’m relieved.

JOSE

He’s picking out Red Ties without stains!

TRUMP

Odd little fellow – but loyal as hell!

JOSE

My guess is today’s his last day.

TRUMP

Might as well – there’s no more boxes to be moved!

JOSE

Well, I’ve got 2 more windows to do & I’m outta here!

TRUMP

Couldn’t you wait to take out my pickle?

JOSE

This is getting creepier by the minute.

TRUMP

Walt takes out my McDonald’s pickle.

JOSE

When’s it coming?

TRUMP

Walt figures out when I’m hungry.

JOSE

You mean you haven’t ordered yet?

TRUMP

Rub my belly – works like a charm!

