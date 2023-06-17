Post-arraignment, Trump looks for Walt Nauta, his valet accomplice, but finds another lackey without a clearance!
Back at Mar-a-Lago, Trump looks for an alternate clueless co-conspirator, as butler Walt Nauta is no longer available…
TRUMP
Who are you?
WINDOW WASHER
Jose.
TRUMP
Why are you bringing me my Coke?
JOSE
I hear Walt can’t talk to you before the trial. The Order was given during your Arraignment.
TRUMP (wistful)
He puts 2 ice cubes in, chills my glass & picks out a doily.
JOSE
Well, I just poured it from a six pack in the hall!
TRUMP (longingly)
We were going to go bowling.
JOSE
You can still go – you just can’t hi-five when you get a Strike.
TRUMP
And, he pats me on the butt!
JOSE
This is beyond my job description!
TRUMP
Where is Walt?
JOSE
He’s in your closet.
TRUMP
Whew – I’m relieved.
JOSE
He’s picking out Red Ties without stains!
TRUMP
Odd little fellow – but loyal as hell!
JOSE
My guess is today’s his last day.
TRUMP
Might as well – there’s no more boxes to be moved!
JOSE
Well, I’ve got 2 more windows to do & I’m outta here!
TRUMP
Couldn’t you wait to take out my pickle?
JOSE
This is getting creepier by the minute.
TRUMP
Walt takes out my McDonald’s pickle.
JOSE
When’s it coming?
TRUMP
Walt figures out when I’m hungry.
JOSE
You mean you haven’t ordered yet?
TRUMP
Rub my belly – works like a charm!
