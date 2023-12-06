“Make me look bad and I’ll get thugly,” Trump warns.
The mad hater held a tea party with malice in plunder-land.
MAGA: Trump‘s personal safe-tea network.
If hating you is wrong, I don’t want to be far-right.
In Trump’s opinion, facts don’t matter.
Evidently, proof proves nothing if you don’t mind it.
Trump supporters are swillfully ignorant.
Republicans are oxymorons because whenever they’re in control they’re out-of-control.
Truth Social: Post-Trump trauma.
Right-wing propaganda: The prints of lies.
When it comes to change, conservatives always want to perpetuate and see.
“Anti-woke” racists want to re-white history.
Elon’s Musk smells selfishy to me.
The world’s biggest crisis? Billionaire pollution!
One-percenters need their assets kicked.
No solace for the soulless.
We’ll never make progress if we don’t get along.
Remember: You’re younger than you’ll ever be again.
Don’t ruin out of time.
It’s way too heavy to ponder us.
- This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: The Thugly American - December 6, 2023
- This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: MAGA Minions on the Psycho-Path to Hell - October 31, 2023
- CDC Issues Tea-Rump Fever Alert - October 14, 2023