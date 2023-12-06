“Make me look bad and I’ll get thugly,” Trump warns.

The mad hater held a tea party with malice in plunder-land.

MAGA: Trump‘s personal safe-tea network.

If hating you is wrong, I don’t want to be far-right.

In Trump’s opinion, facts don’t matter.

Evidently, proof proves nothing if you don’t mind it.

Trump supporters are swillfully ignorant.

Republicans are oxymorons because whenever they’re in control they’re out-of-control.

Truth Social: Post-Trump trauma.

Right-wing propaganda: The prints of lies.

When it comes to change, conservatives always want to perpetuate and see.

“Anti-woke” racists want to re-white history.

Elon’s Musk smells selfishy to me.

The world’s biggest crisis? Billionaire pollution!

One-percenters need their assets kicked.

No solace for the soulless.

We’ll never make progress if we don’t get along.

Remember: You’re younger than you’ll ever be again.

Don’t ruin out of time.

It’s way too heavy to ponder us.