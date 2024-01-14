As Melania airs her wifey complaints, Donald spins his evading Word Salad, calling it: ‘Domestic Loopholes’!
Maybe it’s just me, but I envision a massive room filled with Worker Bees (with law degrees) churning out ‘Loopholes’ like Chicklets!
And as we speak, they’re still digging up archaic laws from the 1700’s! Like George Washington cut down the cherry tree because he noticed Fungus!
And, even though that cherry tree was on government property he got off!
But no one has heard what goes on behind closed bedroom doors between this Presidential couple – until now!
MELANIA
I fall in again, Bozo!
DONALD
Next time don’t back up!
MELANIA
Why don’t you pick up your Underwear?
DONALD
Why? I’m done.
MELANIA
Didn’t your mother have any rules?
DONALD
About Underwear or dating our Maid?
MELANIA
Why did you have to embarrass me with a Porn Star?
DONALD
I didn’t know what she was until after!
MELANIA
Are we going to renew our Wedding Vows or what?
DONALD
What!
MELANIA
That little dance you do is embarrassing me!
DONALD
Oh, I’m sorry – you wanna learn?
MELANIA
GET AWAY FROM ME!
MELANIA
Why didn’t you teach my son to play Golf?
DONALD
They don’t make Golf Clubs for tall people!
MELANIA
Why did you make me say ‘BE BEST’ when you know you’re not being that yourself?
DONALD
I want them all to know how welcoming I am to Foreigners!
MELANIA
Why do you marry Foreigners?
DONALD
I already answered that!
MELANIA
Why do we have to use all those little Soaps at home?
DONALD
Because my Hotels are tanking & the Towels have DNA from lousy Foreigners!
MELANIA
Are we gonna have to scrimp & save when this is all over?
DONALD
You will. I’ll be flown to a Safe House by my Space Force!
- Teflon Don’s Secret: LOOPHOLES! Legal & Domestic! - January 14, 2024
- A Little Hair of the Dog – THIS Canine’s New Year’s Resolutions! - January 2, 2024
- Trump Admits to Banned Books Next to his Bed: Top 10! - December 28, 2023