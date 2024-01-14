As Melania airs her wifey complaints, Donald spins his evading Word Salad, calling it: ‘Domestic Loopholes’!

Maybe it’s just me, but I envision a massive room filled with Worker Bees (with law degrees) churning out ‘Loopholes’ like Chicklets!

And as we speak, they’re still digging up archaic laws from the 1700’s! Like George Washington cut down the cherry tree because he noticed Fungus!

And, even though that cherry tree was on government property he got off!

But no one has heard what goes on behind closed bedroom doors between this Presidential couple – until now!

MELANIA

I fall in again, Bozo!

DONALD

Next time don’t back up!

MELANIA

Why don’t you pick up your Underwear?

DONALD

Why? I’m done.

MELANIA

Didn’t your mother have any rules?

DONALD

About Underwear or dating our Maid?

MELANIA

Why did you have to embarrass me with a Porn Star?

DONALD

I didn’t know what she was until after!

MELANIA

Are we going to renew our Wedding Vows or what?

DONALD

What!

MELANIA

That little dance you do is embarrassing me!

DONALD

Oh, I’m sorry – you wanna learn?

MELANIA

GET AWAY FROM ME!

MELANIA

Why didn’t you teach my son to play Golf?

DONALD

They don’t make Golf Clubs for tall people!

MELANIA

Why did you make me say ‘BE BEST’ when you know you’re not being that yourself?

DONALD

I want them all to know how welcoming I am to Foreigners!

MELANIA

Why do you marry Foreigners?

DONALD

I already answered that!

MELANIA

Why do we have to use all those little Soaps at home?

DONALD

Because my Hotels are tanking & the Towels have DNA from lousy Foreigners!

MELANIA

Are we gonna have to scrimp & save when this is all over?

DONALD

You will. I’ll be flown to a Safe House by my Space Force!