We’re not rounding the corner, we’re surrounding the coroner!

It’s always darkest before the “Don” — because he’s not very bright.

For Trump, reality is a know-no.

Jumping  to conclusions is bad enough, but jumping to delusions is downright dangerous!

Trump is mentally ill-mannered.

Reckless, wreck more.

Falsifiers burn their bridges in front of themselves.

Never put your ass on the line for someone you can’t take seriously.

Hate is based on ignorance, which is why it never listens to reason.

Anti-mask protestors mind being controlled.

The only way Republicans win lies in deception.

Gridlock compromises democracy.

In politics, whether you win or lose, it’s how you place the blame.

Some people are so busy helping themselves that they never have time to help anyone else.

I wish more politicians would run… AWAY.

This week’s special: Buy one kick in the nuts, get a second one free!

What stinks? The answer is blowing in the wind.

An open mind is like an open hand, but a closed mind is like a tightly-clenched fist, clinging desperately onto nothing.

Make love your soul purpose.

There’s always time for evermore.

