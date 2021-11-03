Besides the regular 4am Emergency Call to Papa John’s, here’s Trump’s full Secret Call Log from his days in the White House!

Even though Donald Trump has tried and failed to block the January 6th Congressional Panel‘s access to his White House Notes & Call Logs – there is another Trump Secret Call Log nobody knows about, except our readers!

10. ARGUMENT WITH MAURY POVICH – “I am not the father of Junior & Eric”!

9. WITH HIS BOOKIE – “$2 ON ‘Mexico’sgonnapayforit”!

8. MONTHLY ‘WEIGHT WATCHERS’ CRYING JAG!

7. DAILY BEGGING STORMY DANIELS FOR A DO-OVER!

6. ASKS OPERATOR FOR THE NUMBER OF STEVE BANNON’S DERMATOLOGIST!

5. WANTS TO KNOW THE CROWD SIZE FOR HIS COLONOSCOPY!

4. CONFIRMS HIS APPOINTMENT FOR A CONDOM FITTING!

3. CONFERENCE CALL WITH THE LAST 3 THANKSGIVING TURKEYS HE PARDONED FOR FAVORS!

2. TOLD MARILYN SANDS EXACTLY WHERE TO PUT HER ‘TOP TEN LISTS’!

And the #1 Call on his other Phone Log:

MELANIA ANSWERED & said “Wrong Number”!