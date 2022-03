Crazy Like a Fox? Or Just Batsh*t Crazy?

‘Vlad the Terrible’ will go down in hiss-tory with this Top 10 in the footnotes! Clues that convince me he’s not “Crazy Like a Fox,” just Crackers!



C’mon – Deranged, Deluded & Irrational is normal for a Dictator – so how can the world tell? And why do some call him “crazy like a fox”?

Maybe this TOP 10 will settle things once & for all.

10. PUTIN’S BECOME A LONER & NEVER ASKS ANYONE TO ‘PASS THE SALT’ ANYMORE!

9. HE SAID, ‘DAMN – I JUST CALLED IN MY USUAL McDONALD’S ORDER & THEY GAVE ME A ‘MALARKEY BURGER’!

8. HIS EX-WIFE SAYS, ‘I HAVE PROOF! HE USED TO SING IN THE SHOWER “SOMETIMES I FEEL LIKE A NUT – SOMETIMES I DON’T”!

7. HE SAYS HE RIDES HORSES HALF NAKED BECAUSE ‘THE LENINGRAD FLUFF & FOLD’ ALWAYS RIPS OFF HIS BUTTONS!

6. HE LOVES BREAKFAST SO MUCH HE SPECIAL ORDERS ‘BORSCHT CHEX’!

5. HE SAID, ‘TRUMP’S RIGHT, I’M SMART! YOU’RE NEVER TOO READY FOR A TAKEOVER COUP…MY MEGA YACHT’S ANCHORED IN THE POTOMAC RIVER’!

4. HE ANNOUNCED: ‘ALL PANHANDLERS WHO FIND A RUBLE IN THEIR HAT MUST CLAIM THEM ON THEIR 1040’s! OLIGARCH’S CAN’T LIVE ON CAVIAR & WATKA ALONE’!

3. WHEN HE TRIES TO PUT THOSE RUSSIAN NESTING DOLLS INSIDE ONE ANOTHER AFTER A NIGHT OUT DRINKING WITH Olga, Oona, Oksana & Frank – HE ALWAYS HAS 1 LEFTOVER!

2. HE SAYS, ‘BTW, I LOVE IT WHEN YOU CALL ME HITLER & I’VE BEEN WORKING ON A MUSTACHE! NYET OR NOT YET’?

AND #1 Reason Putin May Be Batsh_ _ Crazy…

INSTEAD OF 72 VIRGINS, HE WANTS 1 BALABUSTA & A PILE OF BLINIS!