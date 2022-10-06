Finally ‘all in,’ Trump calls in his favors, as Justice Clarence Thomas is assigned to head the Mar-a-Lago classified documents legal fight!

Is asking the Supreme Court a favor to intervene with the stolen classified documents Trump’s only delay, delay move left?

I say, there’s 10 more desperate acts in his pocket!

WARNING: Reading this list may cause nausea, dizziness or exasperation from 7 years watching this fool escape the law!

DONALD TRUMP CALLS IN HIS FAVORS!

10. To MARY L. TRUMP: ‘Alright you win, blood isn’t thicker than…can I sleep on your couch’?

9. To DR. RONNY JACKSON: ‘Know a good Plastic Surgeon who won’t laugh when I say… ‘Brad Pitt‘?

8. To STEPHEN MNUCHIN: ‘Remember when I asked you to ‘Put away some Petty Cash next to a fake mustache & gold tooth’? ‘Oh, and buy a vowel, will ya’!

7. To HIS GRANDDAUGHTER: ‘Where’s your damn Piggy Bank ‘ & don’t tell Mom’!

6. To SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS: ‘C’mon, I’ll sleep with the kids – anything’! ‘I…I…I make Pancakes’!

5. To LINDSEY GRAHAM: ‘How many times have I let you carry my Golf Bag, huh? So, is there really a secret tunnel in South Carolina’?

4. To GENERALS John KELLY, James MATTIS, Michael FLYNN, H.R. McMASTER & Mark MILEY: ‘Borrow your Medals? Moscow’s giving me a Parade! Oh BTW, they love the Documents’!

3. To Son-in-Law JARED KUSHNER: ‘Do you know how many years I Fasted for you on Yom Kippur while you went off to Barbados? So, why can’t I live in your basement & you drop down food in the Dumb Waiter’?

2. To JIM JORDAN: ‘Nah, you’d just screw it up’!

And #1 …To BILL BARR: ‘Just one more favor, Bill – I like Red Velvet Cake with my Hacksaw’!