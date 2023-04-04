Donald Trump Awakens from ‘Shawshank’ Nightmare

,

Shawshank scene

After Trump gets indicted, his sleep is interrupted by a bad Shawshank dream and scary thoughts of prison life!

Listen in as Melania Trump is rudely awakened by Donald’s screams as he awakens from a nightmarish Shawshank scene!

DONALD

‘Aaaah’! ‘Aaaah’!

MELANIA

Wake up Donald, wake up! Another nightmare!

Shawshank nightmare

DONALD

I…I was in prison & bent down to pick up my soap.

MELANIA

Didn’t I tell you to pack your ‘Soap on a Rope’!

DONALD

Yes, it’s in my Louis Vuitton, but it wasn’t in my dream!

I’ll never get any sleep in prison!

MELANIA

Yes you will – I hear they put something in your food.

DONALD

Will you come with ‘McDonald’s’?

MELANIA

Yes, I’ll even take the pickle out for you like old times.

DONALD

I love it when you hold my pickle!

MELANIA

Donald – kids are reading this!

DONALD

Ha – I don’t think so & adults are iffy!  But just in case: ‘Hey kids – Lemonade Stands, Paper Routes, Grandma’s Birthday 5 bucks – donate it all to my 2034 Campaign’!

MELANIA

I don’t know why, but I’ll miss you.

DONALD

It’ll only be ‘5 to 10’!

MELANIA

I heard I can remarry.

DONALD

I’ll be out sooner – can you get me Rita Hayworth?

Rita Hayworth

MELANIA

How about one of me?

DONALD

No, I’ve had you!  And besides, I don’t want anyone to see you naked.

MELANIA

You should have thought of that when you sent those pics of me out to the Press!  You just wanted to have something on me!

Melania

DONALD

Now you’re sounding like a disgruntled Moll from a 40’s Flick!

MELANIA

I want new life.  New husband.  Many children.

DONALD

Whoa – I didn’t see this coming.

MELANIA

Remember – it was in our Pre-nup…

DONALD

What?

MELANIA

‘If you don’t come home for Goulash 10 years in a row – I can play in the field’!

DONALD

‘Play the field’, Dummy!

Shawshank nightmare meal

