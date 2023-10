Fights break out in Congress as Jim Jordan tries saving face by ordering a Half-Nelson/Half Baloney on a cute bun!

TOP 10 EASY SUGGESTIONS for SAVING FACE:

10. YOU CAN’T! Your past proceeds you!

9. WRESTLE YOUR WIFE FOR THE ARSENIC!

8. ADMIT THAT PINOCCHIO IS YOUR FAVORITE DWARF!

7. SUCK IT UP & JUST TAKE THAT MEN’S ROOM ATTENDANT’S GIG!

6. ENLIST IN THE ISRAELI ARMY!

5. REWIND JAN 6TH CAPITOL RIOT VIDEO & THIS TIME WATCH IT WITHOUT POPCORN!

4. KISS TRUMP’S RING ONE MORE TIME & WHILE YOU’RE DOWN – CHECK THE OIL!

3. WRITE YOUR OWN FRIGGIN’ TOP 10 LIST!

I am not running out of ideas! haha

2. ASK GIULIANI FOR BEST WHISKEY RECOMMENDATIONS!

Well, maybe I am!

AND the #1 ‘Save Face’ Suggestion:

ADMIT YOUR REAL PENIS SIZE!