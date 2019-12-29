This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Donald Ducks Responsibility

,

As Donald ducks, his quacks attacks the facts.

Our democracy is being corruptured from within.

donald ducks
The protester’s sign says: “Donald ducks releasing his taxes.”

Trump: a loose cannon that cannot.

He said he never said what he said.

Since the GOP can’t abort the report they resort to distort.

Whine sellers lie in debasement.

Trump rallies are divorced from reality on the grounds of mental cruel tea.

Stupidity always leaves you dumbfounded.

No reality, know nothing.

When the stink gets this bad it’s time to take out the garbage. And that ain’t no trash talk!

Justice is slow, to be sure.

The rich get richer, mainly because of their pedigreed.

Arrest police brutality before it kills again.

There’s no truce to the rumor that North Korea’s not a nuclear threat.

Wheeze polluting the atmosphere.

“Why the long face?” I asked the horse. “Because whoa is me,” he replied.

It takes more than just thinking to become thoughtful.

A soul resolution is the only one you need.

I’m optimistic about the future, or at least I hope so.

Take your time before it’s gone.

The following two tabs change content below.
Avatar

Ralph Lombard

I was born a young baby. Then I grew up. Then I grew confused. Then I grew tired. I'm a 20th century man who's somehow been transported to the 21st century, with one foot in the gone past and the other in the here now. I started my blog mymanymoodsofme toward the end of 2012. There I write humorous essays, stories and poems (lyrics from my songs), in addition to my aphorisms. It's good work... if you get it. In my spare time I play chess, write songs, and reflect upon what I see. I'm very happy to be colluding with Humor Times, and hope you enjoy the result. Cheers!
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share