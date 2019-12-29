This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Donald Ducks Responsibility

As Donald ducks, his quacks attacks the facts.

Our democracy is being corruptured from within.

Trump: a loose cannon that cannot.

He said he never said what he said.

Since the GOP can’t abort the report they resort to distort.

Whine sellers lie in debasement.

Trump rallies are divorced from reality on the grounds of mental cruel tea.

Stupidity always leaves you dumbfounded.

No reality, know nothing.

When the stink gets this bad it’s time to take out the garbage. And that ain’t no trash talk!

Justice is slow, to be sure.

The rich get richer, mainly because of their pedigreed.

Arrest police brutality before it kills again.

There’s no truce to the rumor that North Korea’s not a nuclear threat.

Wheeze polluting the atmosphere.

“Why the long face?” I asked the horse. “Because whoa is me,” he replied.

It takes more than just thinking to become thoughtful.

A soul resolution is the only one you need.

I’m optimistic about the future, or at least I hope so.

Take your time before it’s gone.