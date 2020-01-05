This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Iran Towards War for a Diversion

,

Seeking a diversion from impeachment headlines, Trump puts US in peril yet again!

Tax cuts for the rich followed by acts of war give me an uneasy feeling of deja-vu.

diversion
Seeking a diversion?

Concurrent events know coincidence.

As commander-in-chief, Trump is responsible for US oops.

Shit happens. Usually around a**holes.

It takes a village, idiot.

Republicans always make a great big mess, and then blame Democrats for not cleaning it up fast enough!

You can run your mouth, but you can’t hide the truth.

The aftermath of war is always certain, with the worms fighting over us.

The public has a right to transparency what’s going on.

Ask other whys you don’t know.

Please remember folks, it’s freedom not freedumb.

In my opinion only facts matter.

A burning bush in Australia warns us: “Where there’s smoke there’s global warming!”

It’s getting hard to see the trees for the forest fires.

A Green New Deal can help Mother Earth heal.

Student loans: Ode to Debt.

Every cloud has a silver lining, which usually ends up in a one-percenter’s pocket.

Too much is not enough, they all aGREED.

Oppose those Bozos.

Ralph Lombard

I was born a young baby. Then I grew up. Then I grew confused. Then I grew tired. I'm a 20th century man who's somehow been transported to the 21st century, with one foot in the gone past and the other in the here now. I started my blog mymanymoodsofme toward the end of 2012. There I write humorous essays, stories and poems (lyrics from my songs), in addition to my aphorisms. It's good work... if you get it. In my spare time I play chess, write songs, and reflect upon what I see. I'm very happy to be colluding with Humor Times, and hope you enjoy the result. Cheers!
