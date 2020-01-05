This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Iran Towards War for a Diversion

Seeking a diversion from impeachment headlines, Trump puts US in peril yet again!

Tax cuts for the rich followed by acts of war give me an uneasy feeling of deja-vu.

Concurrent events know coincidence.

As commander-in-chief, Trump is responsible for US oops.

Shit happens. Usually around a**holes.

It takes a village, idiot.

Republicans always make a great big mess, and then blame Democrats for not cleaning it up fast enough!

You can run your mouth, but you can’t hide the truth.

The aftermath of war is always certain, with the worms fighting over us.

The public has a right to transparency what’s going on.

Ask other whys you don’t know.

Please remember folks, it’s freedom not freedumb.

In my opinion only facts matter.

A burning bush in Australia warns us: “Where there’s smoke there’s global warming!”

It’s getting hard to see the trees for the forest fires.

A Green New Deal can help Mother Earth heal.

Student loans: Ode to Debt.

Every cloud has a silver lining, which usually ends up in a one-percenter’s pocket.

Too much is not enough, they all aGREED.

Oppose those Bozos.