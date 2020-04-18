WHO’s to Blame?

,

A recent meeting in the Oval Office:

Mike Pence:  Mr. President, I understand you’re looking to blame someone for this crazy pandemic.

Donald Trump:  That’s right, Mike.

WHOs to Blame
WHO’s to Blame? A White House Oval Office meeting / Public domain.

Mike Pence:  Well, then, who’s to blame?

Donald Trump:  Yes, exactly. WHO’s to blame.

Mike Pence:  That’s what I’m trying to help you with. Clearly someone is at fault and we’ve gotta figure out who.

Donald Trump:  We know it was WHO. The question is how.

Mike Pence:  I’m not following you, Mr. President. Until we know who did it, we can’t figure out how.

Donald Trump:  Sometimes you’re as dumb as Eric, Mike. I told you; WHO is to blame. W-H-O. Who.

Mike Pence: Well, as I recall, you’ve often blamed Obama. Is he the one responsible?

Donald Trump:  Of course he shares the blame but WHO bears the most responsibility.

Mike Pence:  I don’t know sir. What about Hillary? Is she to blame?

Donald Trump: Sure, both her and Xi could be behind this. But WHO for sure.

Mike Pence:  Maybe you’re thinking of China. Are they to blame?

Donald Trump:  Obviously, Mike, but WHO is the worst.

Mike Pence:  I thought you always said the Democrats were the worst. Maybe we should blame the Dems.

Donald Trump:  That’s a no-brainer, Mike, but WHO has to take the lion’s share of the blame.

Mike Pence:  I’m not following you, Mr. President. I’ll try to think outside of the box. Maybe it has something to do with Putin?

Donald Trump:  Something you put in a box? What kind of nonsense is that, Mike?

Mike Pence:  No, your friend from Russia, Putin.

Donald Trump:  I don’t have a Russian friend to put in a box. What the hell are you talking about?

Mike Pence:  Well maybe it was that guy up north, Justin.

Donald Trump:  Just in? What’s just in?

Mike Pence:  No, sir, I hate to correct you but it should be who’s Justin.

Donald Trump:  Yes, obviously. WHO’s just in as the prime candidate. Don’t take this the wrong way, Mike, but you can be awfully thick sometimes.

Mike Pence:  OK, let me just make one more suggestion. As for someone to blame, could it be Sessions?

Donald Trump: You mean the sessions of Congress? That’s a possibility but I think the governors are a better choice. But if you want a prime candidate at fault then I still say it’s WHO.

Mike Pence:  I give up, Mr. President. If we keep going, I will be at a loss.

Donald Trump:  Maybe you’re right, Mike. Maybe we should blame Wilbur Ross or Betsy DeVos or…….

Mike Pence:  Goodnight, Mr. President.

David Martin
Latest posts by David Martin (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share