This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Trump Rants to Own

To avoid ignorance, ignore rants.

Not surprisingly, Trump has stoop-ed down to a new low.

To deal with nothing, deny everything.

If life gives you lemons, throw them at someone.

Fox is smearly reporting the news.

Republicans: In fraud they trust.

Ironic, isn’t it, when old fakes complain about fake news.

One gets the impression Trump would prefer a press corpse.

What a temper! Mental fool he is!

Shut-up and save the wails.

The radical right will never be satisfied until there’s nothing left for everyone else.

TRUMP: Totally Racist and Unbalanced Mental Patient.

If attacking you is wrong, I don’t want to be right.

Quarantine mean and isolate hate.

Don’t run out of patience into trouble.

Cinco de Mayo has been officially postponed until Uno de Juno.

Megan Rapinoe‘s most important goal is to score equality for all.

Democracy is a free-be.

I’ve been talking to myself a lot lately, but it’s better than being ignored.

Lose weight or diet trying.