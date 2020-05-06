This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Trump Rants to Own

,

To avoid ignorance, ignore rants.

Not surprisingly, Trump has stoop-ed down to a new low.

Trump Rants to Own
Trump rants to own.

To deal with nothing, deny everything.

If life gives you lemons, throw them at someone.

Fox is smearly reporting the news.

Republicans: In fraud they trust.

Ironic, isn’t it, when old fakes complain about fake news.

One gets the impression Trump would prefer a press corpse.

What a temper! Mental fool he is!

Shut-up and save the wails.

The radical right will never be satisfied until there’s nothing left for everyone else.

TRUMP: Totally Racist and Unbalanced Mental Patient.

If attacking you is wrong, I don’t want to be right.

Quarantine mean and isolate hate.

Don’t run out of patience into trouble.

Cinco de Mayo has been officially postponed until Uno de Juno.

Megan Rapinoe‘s most important goal is to score equality for all.

Democracy is a free-be.

I’ve been talking to myself a lot lately, but it’s better than being ignored.

Lose weight or diet trying.

Avatar
Latest posts by Ralph Lombard (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share