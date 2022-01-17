Predicting Trump’s Waterloo & How It’s Gonna Go Down

Karma, Split Ends & Irritable Bowel finally reared its ugly head, and here’s how Trump’s Waterloo is gonna happen!

For years we watched in horror & disbelief as Trump got away with everything – but now I predict his comeuppance in a way nobody thought would happen, in his Waterloo.

I’d like a nickel for everyone who’s ever scratched their head & said, ‘Damn, he’s ‘Teflon Don’!

Okay, since I couldn’t get that nickel – I polled everybody & asked, ‘What was Trump’s secret to success’?

‘Good Lawyers’!

‘Chutspah’!

‘King Liar’!

‘Cognitive-Test-Savant’!

‘Dumb Luck’!

‘Narcissism Grand Slam’

& ‘Cheeseburgers’! screamed the Maids who change Trump’s sheets!

But, mark my words – they’ll be a misstep – just like AL CAPONE!

After a notorious 7 year Crime Boss reign as a Gangster, Bootlegger & Racketeer – Feds finally jailed his ass with 22 counts of Tax Evasion!

If we can’t indict Trump with ‘The Mueller Report’, 2 Impeachments, a Hydroxychloroquine Testimonial & a Video of Trump telling an angry January 6th mob to join him at the Capitol & fight like hell – there has to be a misstep!

So, here’s my TOP 5 (sorry, Supply Chain Shortage) WAYS TRUMP’S GOOSE MAY FINALLY GET COOKED!

5. JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S DIARY PROVES HE GAVE PRINCE ANDREW & TRUMP A TWOFER COUPON!

4. TRUMP ACCIDENTALLY SITS ON HIS PHONE & SENDS A DICKPIC TO NANCY PELOSI – but is released for insufficient evidence!

Okay then, another #4

4. ILLEGALLY, TRUMP TEARS THE LABEL OFF HIS PILLOW & SAID TO HIS PAL MICHAEL LINDELL, ‘IF I GET ARRESTED, YOU GET ARRESTED’!

3. THE IRS COMPLETES TRUMP’S AUDIT & SAID HE OWES EVERY AMERICAN AN APOLOGY & A MILLION DOLLARS EACH!

2. RUDY GIUIANI ACCIDENTLY DRINKS TRUTH SERUM & CONFESSED TRUMP STOLE THE LINDBURGH BABY!

Sorry, I haven’t read a newspaper in years!

And #1 MELANIA TRUMP FINALLY TURNS HIM IN FOR NAMING HER IMPLANTS ‘TIT & TAT’…Oh & for not being able to spell Slovenia!

WAIT A MINUTE, THIS JUST IN!

Trump just announced he cloned himself & challenges anyone to figure out which one goes to Prison!