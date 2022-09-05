Trump’s looney tune gives Republicans dunce fever
Trumpworld is teaming with Oaf-Keepers.
MAGA demands the right to remain violent.
“Proud Boy” Roger is Trump’s goose-stepping Stone.
Nixon gave US “Deep Throat”; Trump gives US a Deep Threat.
The GOP‘s conduct is absolutely revolting.
Trump can only be classified as ass-ified.
“This damnation is going to hell!” proclaimed the Devil.
Fox pox causes truth-decay.
Trump continues to obstruct! Which sorcery is this?
Anti-wokeness: Racing backwards to whitewash history.
Conservatives want to turn America into a right-wing indoctrination.
Republicans legal lies a Supreme-meditated agenda.
Abort-face, backward march!
A radical SCOTUS ovary-action gives women no choice.
It’s on: Uterus versus them.
Roe, Roe, Roe your vote.
Big Business: Maximizing profits by minimizing people.
We need more social mobility and less social nobility.
Loose lips sink leaderships.
- This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Dunce Fever - September 5, 2022
- This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: All the President’s Menace - June 23, 2022
- McCarthy: ‘The Country Bears’ Responsibility for January 6th - June 10, 2022