Trump’s gift that keeps on giving: Grand Jury Foreperson Emily Kohrs didn’t just fall off a turnip truck & hit her head – she remembers all his phone calls!

Amused by the spotlight, Emily Kohrs, Georgia Grand Jury Foreperson, walks a thin line as she parses tidbits for hungry Americans!

A 30 year old Georgian who never voted in a Presidential Election listened to the crap the rest of the world digested years ago – G-d help us all if it backfires & back to square one!

But to her credit, Ms. Kohrs said she heard many, many phone calls by Trump besides the infamous & incriminating,

‘I just want to find 11,780 votes’ phone call.

Here’s just the Top Ten Trump phone conversations while President that Ms. Kohrs heard during these Georgia proceedings.

10. ‘I SAID 1/2 MUSHROOM, 1/2 VIAGRA’!

9. ‘TELL CHINA I WON’T MENTION THE BALLOONS and, and NO STARCH IN MY SHIRTS’!

8. ‘VLAD, YOU’RE CRAZY, BUT AREN’T WE ALL’!

7. ‘THE TOILET’S ON THE FRITZ AGAIN – SEND THE COAST GUARD’!

6. ‘MELANIA… #3 IS NOT THE CHARM’!

5. ‘BARRON… FOR THE LAST TIME, NO COCKER SPANIEL, MOM SAYS THEY SHED’!

4. ‘KEVIN, YOU’LL NEVER BE ‘SPEAKER’, BUT IF YOU ARE, THANK ME WITH KNIGHTHOOD – NO WINE…THE GOOD STUFF’!

3. ‘IVANKA, YOU WERE THIS CLOSE TO BEING MY LAST FIRST DATE’

2. On Speakerphone: ‘ERIC, DON JR. – LAST CALL TO FREEZE YOUR SPERM’!

And, #1 ‘NO, NO – NOT ‘HANG PENCE’ – HANGNAIL, Miss Pierce – YOU’RE FIRED’!