Giddy Grand Jury Foreperson Emily Kohrs Speaks! Top 10 Trump Phone Calls

,

Grand Jury Foreperson Emily Kohrs

Trump’s gift that keeps on giving: Grand Jury Foreperson Emily Kohrs didn’t just fall off a turnip truck & hit her head – she remembers all his phone calls!

Grand Jury Foreperson remembers Trump calls

Amused by the spotlight, Emily Kohrs, Georgia Grand Jury Foreperson, walks a thin line as she parses tidbits for hungry Americans!

A 30 year old Georgian who never voted in a Presidential Election listened to the crap the rest of the world digested years ago – G-d help us all if it backfires & back to square one!

But to her credit, Ms. Kohrs said she heard many, many phone calls by Trump besides the infamous & incriminating,

‘I just want to find 11,780 votes’ phone call.

Here’s just the Top Ten Trump phone conversations while President that Ms. Kohrs heard during these Georgia proceedings. 

10.  ‘I SAID 1/2 MUSHROOM, 1/2 VIAGRA’!

9.  ‘TELL CHINA I WON’T MENTION THE BALLOONS and, and NO STARCH IN MY SHIRTS’!

8.  ‘VLAD, YOU’RE CRAZY, BUT AREN’T WE ALL’!

7.  ‘THE TOILET’S ON THE FRITZ AGAIN – SEND THE COAST GUARD’!

6.  ‘MELANIA… #3 IS NOT THE CHARM’!

5.  ‘BARRON… FOR THE LAST TIME,  NO COCKER SPANIEL, MOM SAYS THEY SHED’!

Trump hair piece

  4.  ‘KEVIN, YOU’LL NEVER BE ‘SPEAKER’, BUT IF YOU ARE, THANK ME WITH KNIGHTHOOD – NO WINE…THE GOOD STUFF’!

3.  ‘IVANKA, YOU WERE THIS CLOSE TO BEING MY LAST FIRST DATE’

2.  On Speakerphone: ‘ERIC, DON JR. – LAST CALL TO FREEZE YOUR SPERM’!

And, #1 ‘NO, NO – NOT ‘HANG PENCE’ – HANGNAIL, Miss Pierce – YOU’RE FIRED’!

manicure

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
