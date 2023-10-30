Melania Who? Donald unfriends Melania and distances himself by wearing a Duvet as he crawls into bed!

From lackeys to co-conspirators, one by one they flip! As Donald unfriends Melania, he is also dissociating himself from anyone who’s ever been in his radius & nobody’s off-limits!

Trump never met ’em: From George (Coffee Boy) Papadopoulos to Sidney (Hugo Chavez) to Rudy (I got this) Giuliani!

Let’s listen-in as Trump crawls into bed at Mar-a-Lago.

DONALD

WTF – who are you?

MELANIA

I’m wife number 3.

DONALD

Number 3, huh? How do you do?

MELANIA

I do really well – look at my finger, remember this ring?

DONALD

I remember the ring – but you I don’t remember.

MELANIA

You’re losing your memory, Donald – you can’t remember your lawyers, your wives, your height or your weight!

DONALD

Let me have the ring – I’ll get it cleaned for you.

MELANIA

First the reverse mortgage, then selling my blood – you’re gonna pawn this, aren’t you?

DONALD

Every Halloween I sell blood – it’s a tradition!

MELANIA

America is strange place.

DONALD

No, Slovenia is strange – they don’t have French Fries!

MELANIA

You’re out of ‘Gagging Money’, aren’t you?

DONALD

Those Gag Order Fines – that’s ‘Trump Change’!

MELANIA

Why don’t you just zip it?

DONALD

My mouth is all I got.

MELANIA

Remember when you got Laryngitis? That was funny.

DONALD

Yeah, I hired a Mime & he hit on you! Then I hit him where the Wind don’t shine!

DONALD

That ring’s so dirty.

MELANIA (seductively)

So, I can stay the night even though you don’t know me?

DONALD

Take it off.

MELANIA

Not yet, baby – what’s my name?

DONALD

Wife #3.

MELANIA

No, my name.

DONALD

Give me a hint.

MELANIA

Oh, forget it – I sleep now.

DONALD

Well, if your ring’s gone in the morning – you swallowed it.

MELANIA

I earned that ring. If it’s gone – I’m gone!

DONALD

I got it! ‘Marla’!

MELANIA

Move over Walt Nauta! Tie him down with his frigin’ Red Ties – we’re gonna play ‘Ring Toss’!

On his back, Walt – on his back!