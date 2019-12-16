This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: United We Understand, Divided We Fail

,

Understand together or fail apart!

In a democracy you have the right to be wrong, which it usually is.

Divided We Fail, Trump on Fox
Trump on Fox: United We Understand, Divided We Fail.

Over and over, Republicans re-lie on Fox news.

Scoundrels always “edit” their evidence by cutting-out the truth.

The president wants to lead the entire country. ASTRAY!

When Trump proposed throwing a party, no one realized it would be under the bus.

The unfortunate last words of the missionary to the cannibal: “Meet me for lunch.”

Trump’s not fire-proof, though he is a retardant.

Greed only takes care of itselfishly.

What good is having lots of money anyway? The only thing we have to spend it on nowadays is Chinese junk!

Progress is never backwards.

Extreme storming is forming from global warming.

Our responsibilities onus.

Your worst mistakes are the ones you make last.

Of course Bigfoot won’t reveal himself. He’s trying to avoid the telemarketers.

I don’t get no respect. My GPS told me to get lost!

To expand your mind you must first knock-down some walls.

Possibilities are as infinite as imagination makes them.

To see the big picture, connect the thoughts.

Turn around in a revolution.

The following two tabs change content below.
Avatar

Ralph Lombard

I was born a young baby. Then I grew up. Then I grew confused. Then I grew tired. I'm a 20th century man who's somehow been transported to the 21st century, with one foot in the gone past and the other in the here now. I started my blog mymanymoodsofme toward the end of 2012. There I write humorous essays, stories and poems (lyrics from my songs), in addition to my aphorisms. It's good work... if you get it. In my spare time I play chess, write songs, and reflect upon what I see. I'm very happy to be colluding with Humor Times, and hope you enjoy the result. Cheers!
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share