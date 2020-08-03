This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Trump’s the Lyin’ King

…and Republicans are the cowardly lyin’.
Why won’t the “president” stop Putin bounties on our troops?
Fraud lies exposed.
Trump’s always on a collusion course with Russia.
The fake news society would lock him up.
Trump supporters: Bully for you.
I wonder if Putin is the reincarnation of Rasputin, extracting his revenge.
Trump understands demeaning of a free press.
Fox news: Spinning out of control.
Only you can prevent falsifiers.
Pandemic profit tears only cry for more money.
Vaccinations of the world unite!
Work to gather one world together.
To get money out of politics, don’t buck the system.
Is global warming real? Perspiring minds want to know.
Don’t say goodbye with a wave of pollution.
How did Moses fix his coffee? He brew it!
If you don’t want to tie yourself down, why knot?
Writer’s block is never closed to pedestrian traffic. I’m not sure what that means, but I couldn’t think of anything else.
Free speech wherever it isn’t!
