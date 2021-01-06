[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Trump Seeks Restraining Order Against US Constitution

,

Trump hires new legal counsel, seeks restraining order against US Constitution.

Trump Restraining Order
Trump seeks restraining order against US Constitution.

Vowing to sue America for “everything it’s got,” president-reject Donald Trump has hired Fanny Giuliani (identical twin-sister to legal mastermind Rudy, although the two have never been seen together in the same room) in a desperate last-ditch effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“The first thing we intend to do is issue a restraining order against the United States Constitution,” Miss Giuliani explained, “For years the Constitution has been stalking and harassing President Trump in a relentless campaign designed to intimidate him and to cramp his style. The president himself has often noticed the Constitution giving him funny looks and acting all uppity, as if it’s better than him. Furthermore, I can produce hundreds of witnesses who, on numerous occasions, have observed the Constitution acting in a very suspicious and non-constitutional manner. What if the Constitution really isn’t the Constitution after all? What if it’s an imposter?!”

“Once we have our protective order in place we will be able to pursue our legal strategy. We’re planning on suing the United States of America for punitive damages, naming the Constitution as a co-defendant, and we believe we have a very strong case. Throughout the 2020 election the American people colluded directly with the Constitution to conspire against President Trump in what has now been shown to be nothing more than a blatantly un-American display of wrong-minded, out-of-control mob rule. Not only that, but so many mean, awful, hurtful things were said about the president that it caused grave personal injury to his innermost feelings. And worst and most unforgivable of all, it made him look bad!”

As an emergency back-up plan, the White House has ordered 81 million pink slips.

Avatar
Latest posts by Ralph Lombard (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share