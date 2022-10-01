Here Come the Judge: Peek in as we observe ‘Breakfast & Burnt Torts’ with Clarence and Ginny Thomas!
Here Come the Judge & Ginni with early morning Breakfast in the Thomas’ kitchen in Washington, D.C.
GINNI THOMAS
I bought you a perfectly good robe from Amazon – why don’t you wear it?
SUPREME COURT JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS
Nah, I like to preside over my eggs over easy.
GINNI
Well, it’s not cozy or homey-like – you just don’t know how to relax!
CLARENCE
You ought to wear one too – that would be romantic, right?
GINNI
No! And, by the way – what do those old broads on the Bench wear under their robes?
CLARENCE
I don’t know, a codpiece?
GINNI
You’re being naughty.
CLARENCE
Oh, about last night – did you ever take a Docket Number when you put on that negligee?
GINNI
(hee hee) Imitating Joe Pesci from “My Cousin Vinny”
‘How about that Lincoln stat-tute’?
CLARENCE
You crack me up – but I love our little foreplay, don’t you?
GINNI
Honey, you know our neighbor Delilah – did you know she got an abortion?
CLARENCE
You know how I feel about gossip, Ginni – besides, now she’ll definitely go to Hell!
GINNI
I was just talking to Trump & he likes us so much he said we’ll stay in Room 666 at Mar-a-Lago – isn’t that great?
CLARENCE
Are you kidding me? Call & ask for a room change – closer to the Documents Storage Room, I have to check on some Top Secret opinions to rule on.
GINNI
You know those documents were planted, don’t you?
CLARENCE
You never know with those FBI people!
GINNI
Well, what should I say to the House Select Jan 6th Committee about where I was on that day?
CLARENCE
Just say you were having a beer with Judge Kavanaugh – it works for me. Brett never remembers who he drinks with.
GINNI
But I don’t drink alcohol – I love me some ‘Coke in a can’!
CLARENCE
Yeah, too bad they never asked me to do a Commercial!
GINNI
You know, I’ll never forgive you for that – and I’ll get you back some day.
CLARENCE
Is this friggin’ Breakfast televised or Zoomed or something – can’t I get a little privacy in my own home?
GINNI
Oh, just a little Tik Tok & Marilyn Sands is doing the Captions – that’s all!
CLARENCE
My mother was right – I should have gone into Pubic Relations!
- Here Come the Judge & Ginni: Breakfast in Bed, Streaming! - September 30, 2022
