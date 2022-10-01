Here Come the Judge: Peek in as we observe ‘Breakfast & Burnt Torts’ with Clarence and Ginny Thomas!

Here Come the Judge & Ginni with early morning Breakfast in the Thomas’ kitchen in Washington, D.C.

GINNI THOMAS

I bought you a perfectly good robe from Amazon – why don’t you wear it?

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS

Nah, I like to preside over my eggs over easy.

GINNI

Well, it’s not cozy or homey-like – you just don’t know how to relax!

CLARENCE

You ought to wear one too – that would be romantic, right?

GINNI

No! And, by the way – what do those old broads on the Bench wear under their robes?

CLARENCE

I don’t know, a codpiece?

GINNI

You’re being naughty.

CLARENCE

Oh, about last night – did you ever take a Docket Number when you put on that negligee?

GINNI

(hee hee) Imitating Joe Pesci from “My Cousin Vinny”

‘How about that Lincoln stat-tute’?

CLARENCE

You crack me up – but I love our little foreplay, don’t you?

GINNI

Honey, you know our neighbor Delilah – did you know she got an abortion?

CLARENCE

You know how I feel about gossip, Ginni – besides, now she’ll definitely go to Hell!

GINNI

I was just talking to Trump & he likes us so much he said we’ll stay in Room 666 at Mar-a-Lago – isn’t that great?

CLARENCE

Are you kidding me? Call & ask for a room change – closer to the Documents Storage Room, I have to check on some Top Secret opinions to rule on.

GINNI

You know those documents were planted, don’t you?

CLARENCE

You never know with those FBI people!

GINNI

Well, what should I say to the House Select Jan 6th Committee about where I was on that day?

CLARENCE

Just say you were having a beer with Judge Kavanaugh – it works for me. Brett never remembers who he drinks with.

GINNI

But I don’t drink alcohol – I love me some ‘Coke in a can’!

CLARENCE

Yeah, too bad they never asked me to do a Commercial!

GINNI

You know, I’ll never forgive you for that – and I’ll get you back some day.

CLARENCE

Is this friggin’ Breakfast televised or Zoomed or something – can’t I get a little privacy in my own home?

GINNI

Oh, just a little Tik Tok & Marilyn Sands is doing the Captions – that’s all!

CLARENCE

My mother was right – I should have gone into Pubic Relations!