Breaking News – well, any day now! Like a cornered Lion, Trump’s lying in wait for his DNA samples to be taken, and his comeuppance and/or slap on the wrist!

DNA samples

Yes, as we speak, the legal eagles of NYC are keeping us in suspense as they cross all the t’s & dot the i’s before they even indict Trump‘s Tie!

Yeah, that Tie has seen better days!

Trump tie

But all this waiting is cramping Donald’s style & his narcissistic ‘spectacle’ plans are starting to fizzle.

They say that ‘Perp Procedure’ is pretty much cut in stone: Once the decision is made to arrest a suspect (or they voluntarily surrender) the Perp would normally have a Mug Shot & be finger printed.

DNA samples

But in Trump’s case, I think they’ll do that & much more! So don’t be surprised if they take their time with getting his DNA samples to solve this case!

Here are the Top 10 Embarrassing Trump DNA Samples Taken:

10.  SPERM SAMPLE (‘Popular Mechanics’ Magazine available)

9.  STOOL & URINE SAMPLES (never take this on St. Patrick’s Day)

8.  HAIR FOLLICLE EXAM (this is not a rush job)

DNA samples

7.  BREATHILIZER TEST (Eww. Big Mac with Cheese)

6.  HOOF & MOUTH DISEASE TEST (give it to him even if he says ‘Neigh’!

5.  MUNCHAUSEN SYNDROME TEST (no Cheetos involved)

4.  NARCOLEPSY SYNDROME: (‘Sleeping’ with Porn Stars while they’re yawning)

3.  BLACK DOG, MAD COW DISEASE & CAT SCRATCH FEVER TESTS! (you never know)

2.  BLACK & WHITE STRIPED PAJAMAS AVERSION (Trump & my worst nightmare) haha

And #1  MAX FACTOR’S ‘ORANGE SPRITZ’ MAKE-UP ALLERGY TEST!  

Trump spray tan

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen read this & shouted,

‘Forget all that – just check his frigin’ Underwear’!

Trump butt

