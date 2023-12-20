Top 10 Giuliani Wish List Clauses Santa Can’t Refuse!

American’s fallen Mayor, Rudy Giuliani seeks help from Santa with his big unrepentant Giuliani Wish List!

Giuliani Wish List

Dear Santa,

Okay, you caught me in a bad year!  Last year wasn’t so hot either! Haha. Well, John Gotti had a list too – so there’s that!  I’m in a jam Santa & I don’t mean a bowlful of Jelly! 

Maybe you heard I don’t have $150 Million dollars – but I know a guy!  But just in case he doesn’t come thru – 1 Million is fine!  And, anything on my Giuliani Wish List would help this old lawyer who lost his way.

You want ‘Amends’ – I’ll bunk with ‘Prancer’ – anything!

I figure if I can clean up Times Square – I can shovel frigin’ snow off your sleigh! 

Mayor, Schmayor – I can still get a table at Katz’s Deli in the city & this time it’s on me!

Just ask for ‘The Rudy’:  Baloney lying on a bed of tongue!  Wash it down with Dr. Brown’s soda sweating in the can!

On your way out – don’t forget to grab a handful of Ginger Mints! haha  (Those hip New Yorkers don’t miss a thing!) 

And park the sleigh anywhere – I’m still Mayor or think I am!

So here’s the TOP 10 CLAUSES ON THIS OLD LAWYER’S WISH LIST YOU CAN’T REFUSE!

10.  Get Trump to return my phone calls!

9.   Talk to my kids – they said, ‘GO FUND YOURSELF’ or something like that!

8,   Lend me your suit & beard – I see a Brinks Truck!

7.   Sleigh me to Vegas – I feel Lucky!

6.   Check the Age Limit for a Paper Route!

5.   See if Pinocchio wants his Nose back!

4.   Put in a good word for me at the ‘Elves Employment Office’!

3.   See if my old ‘L’Oreal Hair Dye Lawsuit’ still has legs!

2.   Take a 2nd Look at my “Shark Tank” idea of ‘Driverless Sleigh’!

And #1  How’s the ‘Singles’ Situation on the North Po…

Damn, I don’t have any COOKIES & MILK… so ‘TAKE THE CANNOLI’!

Giuliani Wish List

Marilyn Sands
