This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: We Beseech, You Impeach!

Come on, Republicans, we beseech you, put on your big boy Pence and impeach Trump.

The best defense is a good offense, and Trump certainly is offensive.

We beseech you impeach
We beseech you impeach! Photo by Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash.

Hiss-story is filled with snakes in the grass.

Assassinations on foreign soil? Does Trump think he’s Vladimir Putin?

Liars diss proof, scoundrels diss honor, and cowards diss courage.

The GOP party-line keeps making “phoney” calls.

Daze of whine and poses.

In ’16 Trump ran angry. In ’20 he’s running scared!

I long for the good old days, when the lunatic fringe was obscene but not heard.

Weinstein, a predator throughout his career, threw out his career.

Don’t be victimidated.

ReSISTERS fight for equal rights and Me Too!

Just call it FARCEBOOK since it’s run by a clown.

One-percenters own US to bone US.

Climate change is everything.

Petrol the environment at your own risk.

A smart man answers questions, a wise man questions answers.

Every religion believes it’s rite.

Careful! If you make a mountain out of a molehill you might never get over it.

Live your life or die trying.

Ralph Lombard

I was born a young baby. Then I grew up. Then I grew confused. Then I grew tired. I'm a 20th century man who's somehow been transported to the 21st century, with one foot in the gone past and the other in the here now. I started my blog mymanymoodsofme toward the end of 2012. There I write humorous essays, stories and poems (lyrics from my songs), in addition to my aphorisms. It's good work... if you get it. In my spare time I play chess, write songs, and reflect upon what I see. I'm very happy to be colluding with Humor Times, and hope you enjoy the result. Cheers!
