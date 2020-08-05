Top 10 Things I, Donald Trump, Left for Biden: 1/20/21

,

top ten things

The world was waiting for this day… and now, for some wishful thinking!

Somewhere in Time: Washington, D.C.

Well, all the worry over Trump not leaving the White House is now put to rest, no Chads got pregnant & Joe Biden stood with his hand on his Bible while millions watched America turn a sticky page.

Top 10 Things Trump Left for Biden

As Biden walked into the Oval Office he sniffed, “I love the smell of Burger King in the morning!” But most of all, he noticed welcoming gifts in the living quarters from the last occupant:

TOP 10 THINGS I, DONALD J. TRUMP LEFT FOR BIDEN

10.  If you lift the toilet seat, a voice says, “WHOA – stand back!”

(gift from the many gals at Moonlite Bunny Ranch)

  9.  On my bathroom wall:

“For a Good Time – Ghislaine 1-800-JeffEp

  8.  Dr. Stella Immanuel‘s new Cookbook:

“101 Things To Make With Turpentine”!

Top 10 Things Trump Left for Biden

  7.  My 8 Ball & Ouija Board used in all my Decisions!

6.  My ‘Jenga’ Game moves for every Distraction I pulled on you guys!

  5.  Scrabble?  I say “Da Vinci Code”!  It’s yours!

4.  Putin’s final note saying, “Thank you for your Service”!

3.  The results of my signed & notarized Cognitive Test from 5 doctors (yes, in Lab Coats) with a gold ‘Good Boy Star’ on top!

top ten things

  2.  The Original copy of Jared Kushner’s SECRET COVID TESTING PLAN with a Fudgsicle stain!

  And, the #1 thing I, Donald J. Trump wanted to leave Joe Biden…

Jim Jordon’s Balls!

(sorry, pic not available)

Marilyn Sands
Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share