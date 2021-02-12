Yet again, Republicans follow Trump down a rabid hole.
The tea party herd what Trump demanded.
After pushing his supporters over the edge, Trump now throws them under the bus.
Democrats want a conviction, but Republicans will only give a con victory.
With lies and deception is just how Trump bankrolls.
Beware the stale old fart who offers you a fresh new breeze.
Trump supporters: A real cluster flock.
What do you get when you cross Republicans with a dunce? Republicunce.
It takes lots of empty words to filibuster.
Yesterday borrows from tomorrow today.
I’ve worked very hard for what I don’t have.
Policies that trigger mass shootings: Begun by the NRA.
Our laws make it too easy to get the guns that make it too easy to kill.
Parkland survivors have paid too high a price, so give them the change they’re due.
Vaccines: Virus versus them.
Global warming is real weather you like it or not.
Don’t leave our planet in habitat-ters.
Why did Columbus cross the ocean? To get to the other tide!
ESP: Out of nowhere intuition.
Dream in a world be yawned.
