This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Christmas is a Time Forgiving

,

If you love Christmas so much, why don’t you merry it?

There was a crooked man who walked a crooked mile… and then denied it!

Christmas

Trump is an impeachable offense.

Conservatives: It’s never their fault because they’re always responsible.

Obstruction justice wrong.

The country needs vision, not division.

We should have guessed the lunatic fringe woodwork for Trump.

Fox news goes along for deride.

Trump supporters are weasely fooled.

Unfeeling people are always out of touch.

The perfect gift for the biggest jerk you know: A roll of toilet paper with a Merry Christmas, Asshole!” greeting attached.

There’s no getting around it, life is a circle.

The real trouble with kids nowadays is that I’m no longer one of them!

You’ll never choke on your own words if you choose them carefully.

The world’s greatest treasure can be found in a heart of gold.

Mending offenses time well spent.

The meek shall inherit the earth, unless they get scared and run away!

Remember, when Jesus saves it’s not at the local bank.

Nothing is lost in nurture.

God bless us all, including those I wish would drop dead.

The following two tabs change content below.
Avatar

Ralph Lombard

I was born a young baby. Then I grew up. Then I grew confused. Then I grew tired. I'm a 20th century man who's somehow been transported to the 21st century, with one foot in the gone past and the other in the here now. I started my blog mymanymoodsofme toward the end of 2012. There I write humorous essays, stories and poems (lyrics from my songs), in addition to my aphorisms. It's good work... if you get it. In my spare time I play chess, write songs, and reflect upon what I see. I'm very happy to be colluding with Humor Times, and hope you enjoy the result. Cheers!
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share