This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Christmas is a Time Forgiving

If you love Christmas so much, why don’t you merry it?

There was a crooked man who walked a crooked mile… and then denied it!

Trump is an impeachable offense.

Conservatives: It’s never their fault because they’re always responsible.

Obstruction justice wrong.

The country needs vision, not division.

We should have guessed the lunatic fringe woodwork for Trump.

Fox news goes along for deride.

Trump supporters are weasely fooled.

Unfeeling people are always out of touch.

The perfect gift for the biggest jerk you know: A roll of toilet paper with a “Merry Christmas, Asshole!” greeting attached.

There’s no getting around it, life is a circle.

The real trouble with kids nowadays is that I’m no longer one of them!

You’ll never choke on your own words if you choose them carefully.

The world’s greatest treasure can be found in a heart of gold.

Mending offenses time well spent.

The meek shall inherit the earth, unless they get scared and run away!

Remember, when Jesus saves it’s not at the local bank.

Nothing is lost in nurture.

God bless us all, including those I wish would drop dead.