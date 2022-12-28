Former White House aide under oath: Trump eats paper again, and asks for ketchup! Top 10.
Trump eats paper again: Nick Luna, a former Trump White House aide, told the January 6th Committee that he witnessed Donald Trump tearing documents.
Luna’s not sure, but thinks these Top 10 were what Trump tore up:
10. Maury Povich’s private note to him, ‘You ARE the father of Eric’!
9. Hope Hicks note that says, ‘You’re a bad boy & I’ll have to put you over my knee again’!
8. A drug store list he didn’t pick up yet:
Suppositories (large), Trojans (small) & Dippity Do!
7. ‘Dippity Do’ Directions: Wash Hair. Dippity Do. Roll Hair. Tease Hair. Spray. Pray!
6. His ‘Singles Over 50’ dating site Password!
5. His mother’s recipe for Kreplach! Okay, Chopped Liver!
I am not running out of ideas! haha
4. The names & ages of his children, grandchildren & the illegitimate ones on the subpoenas!
3. List of all Federal Charges against him that week!
2. Pawn Shop Receipts: Gold Watch, Gold Tooth, Gold Men’s Room Penis Holder!
And #1 Piece of Paper Donald Trump tore up:
Harry Houdini’s Escape Secret!
- Trump Eats Paper Again, Plumber Excited - December 28, 2022
- Who Else Besides Elon Musk Is Being Tracked & Where to Find Them - December 24, 2022
- You CAN Take It With You! Thinking Inside the Box - December 11, 2022