Trump Eats Paper Again, Plumber Excited

,

Trump eats paper again

Former White House aide under oath: Trump eats paper again, and asks for ketchup! Top 10.

Trump eats paper again: Nick Luna, a former Trump White House aide, told the January 6th Committee that he witnessed Donald Trump tearing documents.

Luna’s not sure, but thinks these Top 10 were what Trump tore up:

10.  Maury Povich’s private note to him, ‘You ARE the father of Eric’!

Trump eats paper again

9.  Hope Hicks note that says, ‘You’re a bad boy & I’ll have to put you over my knee again’!

Hope Hicks

8.  A drug store list he didn’t pick up yet:

Suppositories (large), Trojans (small) & Dippity Do!

7.  ‘Dippity Do’ Directions: Wash Hair. Dippity Do. Roll Hair. Tease Hair. Spray. Pray!

6.  His ‘Singles Over 50’ dating site Password!

5.  His mother’s recipe for Kreplach!  Okay, Chopped Liver!

I am not running out of ideas!  haha

4.  The names & ages of his children, grandchildren & the illegitimate ones on the subpoenas!

3.  List of all Federal Charges against him that week!

2.  Pawn Shop Receipts: Gold Watch, Gold Tooth, Gold Men’s Room Penis Holder!

And #1 Piece of Paper Donald Trump tore up:

Harry Houdini’s Escape Secret!

Trump eats paper again, Houdini

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share